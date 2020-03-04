PD Editorial: After Biden’s big night, a two-way race

Joe Biden finally had a big night.

Three days after finishing first in South Carolina, his first primary victory in three presidential campaigns, and one day after picking up endorsements from two erstwhile rivals for the Democratic nomination, he ran up the score on Super Tuesday.

The former vice president won in at least eight states — including blowout victories in Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia — as election returns rolled in from coast to coast on the biggest day on the 2020 presidential primary calendar.

“For those who’ve been knocked down, counted out, left behind, this is your campaign,” he told supporters in Los Angeles. “We are very much alive.”

Biden didn’t wrap up the Democratic nomination, but he effectively narrowed it into a two-person contest with Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was headed for victory in California, Tuesday’s biggest prize.

For Democrats, that will mean choosing between a centrist insider and a populist outsider to oppose President Donald Trump in November.

In the weeks ahead, there will be more debates about health care and taxes, income inequality and judicial appointments, trade and international relations. There’s ample space between Biden and Sanders on most of those issues.

But the most pertinent question for Democrats and others hoping for a change at the White House will be which candidate can build a coalition broad enough to win the general election — and a chance to deliver on those campaign promises.

To succeed, they must steer clear of ideological purity tests and work to attract independents, win back disaffected Democrats who deserted their party in 2016 and hang on to suburban voters who delivered the House to the Democrats in 2018.

Tuesday’s exit polls showed once again that Biden faces a challenge with younger voters, as does Sanders with older voters and African Americans. Perhaps most notable, voters who said they would choose a candidate who can defeat Trump over one who agrees with them on major issues favored Biden over Sanders by a margin of 47%-22%.

It was another disappointing night for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who won a handful of convention delegates but was running an embarrassing third in her home state of Massachusetts and no longer has an obvious path to the nomination.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who spent upwards of $200 million on campaign ads in Super Tuesday states, lagged behind Biden and Sanders almost everywhere. His path forward isn’t clear either, but the billionaire candidate has the financial resources to stay in the race as long as he wants.

California moved its primary to the front of the calendar in hopes of influencing the nomination. By winning here, Sanders again demonstrated his appeal to the most progressive Democrats. But California also may have been the catalyst for this week’s endorsements of Biden by Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and other establishment Democrats who wanted to stop Sanders’ momentum.

“The amazing events of the last 24 hours wouldn’t have happened if you didn’t have one-fifth of all the delegates you need to win the nomination being served up on Super Tuesday,” political data expert Paul Mitchell told the Los Angeles Times. “These events are happening because California moved its primary ahead.”

Now, it’s California’s turn to watch as voters in Michigan, Washington, Illinois, Florida, Ohio and other states take their turns and determine whether Biden can build on his momentum.

