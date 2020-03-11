Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Coronavirus impacts

EDITOR: As Sonoma County fine-tunes its response to the coronavirus epidemic, we need to remember those people whose livelihoods are affected by it. In order to contain the virus, people need to be able to afford to stay home if they are sick or quarantined. The federal government could support them by adjustments to unemployment insurance, making it easier to obtain, while employers could extend paid sick leave so a quarantine doesn’t exhaust it.

We live in an area that has had its share of emergencies, and I hope that our local governments can respond similarly to this one. Many people in industries such as food service and housekeeping will find it hard to pay rent and keep food on the table as people stay out of the public or are quarantined at home. A moratorium against rent increases or evictions during this emergency might keep more people out of the encampments.

SARAH A. SEITZ

Santa Rosa

Bloomberg’s intent

EDITOR: Did Mike Bloomberg spend a whole lot of money to “buy the presidency”? Not a chance. His stated aim was to let truth trounce Donald Trump.

Bloomberg would accept anyone from former Gov. Bill Weld to Sen. Bernie Sanders should he not secure the nomination. His advertising was not so much about his own accomplishments as about what our country needs and, by comparison, how unlikely is America to get what is needed with Trump plus four.

Many Americans are a paycheck away from being unable to maintain their lifestyle, and 2 of 5 families would be pressed to cover an unexpected $400 expense. Bloomberg’s advertising budget is beyond comprehension because few of us have millions to spare, and even fewer would spend it as Bloomberg did. Then why did he? Solely because the rules allow candidates to spend their own money without limit. Donors are strictly limited, and playing loose with donor funds ends badly.

Some folks — Bloomberg, for example — worked their way from having little money to having a great deal of it and now feel obligated to give back by enabling others and doing good works. Not for power or praise, just because it is right. Thanks, Mike.

DONAL B. BOTKIN

Windsor

Echoing Trump

EDITOR: The only argument I have heard for a moderate candidate is that they are the only kind that can beat Donald Trump. This echoes Trump’s own message of fear, that “only I” can save you. Furthermore, it is a self-professed admission that Democrats are entering the race in a state of fear. Compare this to Bernie Sanders’ frequently spiritual messaging, always encouraging listeners to take heart and stay positive. I don’t want to hear scaremongering from my candidate going into the final race. Negativity is an attitude that no one can employ more effectively than Trump.

E.C. MILLER

Santa Rosa

SMART’s challenge

EDITOR: “SMART squandered a reservoir of public goodwill,” your Thursday editorial said (“SMART’s task: Regain public’s confidence”).

Yes, they did. If they want to gain the confidence of the people who are supporting SMART, they need to:

— Listen to the public.

— Fire the current leadership.