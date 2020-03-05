PD Editorial: SMART’s challenge: Regain public confidence

If this week’s election results are a report card, North Bay voters gave SMART an F.

Measure I didn’t fall just short of the requisite two-thirds majority for approval. No, it landed with a thud.

As of Wednesday, with thousands of late-arriving ballots still to be counted, the SMART tax extension measure had a bare majority of 51.2% across Marin and Sonoma counties.

The margin might change, but the outcome will not. Neither will the challenge for the directors and management of Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit: They need to restore public confidence in the agency so a tax extension might pass in a future election. If they can’t, SMART may never fulfill its potential or meet the needs of North Bay commuters.

SMART always has had vocal opposition. Until now, it was more than offset by public support for a rail transit system.

In 2008, with the U.S. economy in free fall, almost 70% of voters supported a quarter-cent sales tax for SMART. In a Press Democrat Poll conducted shortly after SMART started service, its favorable rating was 64%. Only the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and the wine industry scored higher.

Barely two years later, Measure I didn’t get 50% of the vote in Sonoma County.

It would be easy to blame the defeat on a $1.8 million opposition campaign, or to cite the apparent failure of Measure G, a fire-prevention tax, and the narrow margins for school tax and bond measures as evidence that voters were reluctant to support taxes in a time of heightened economic uncertainty.

They probably were factors, but SMART squandered a reservoir of public goodwill.

High fares and limited pass options discourage potential riders. SMART inexplicably withheld ridership data from the public and, even as it scrambled to win support for Measure I, failed to make public a plan to extend service to Healdsburg by 2024.

Some cyclists believe a promised pedestrian and bicycle path has been shortchanged, and SMART’s opposition to installing a long-planned pedestrian crossing on Jennings Avenue is a source of ongoing conflict between the rail agency and the city of Santa Rosa.

Those self-inflicted wounds overshadow much of what SMART has accomplished.

Even critics concede SMART is underfunded, but it has leveraged $290 million in sales tax revenue to build a $650 million rail system that has carried more than 1.7 million passengers, capped by a 40% increase in February. An extension to Windsor is expected next year.

With the failure of Measure I, SMART must choose between reducing service and spending down reserves. Fewer trains would mean more cars on Highway 101 and more greenhouse gas emissions at a time when combating climate change is a paramount public concern.

SMART also is a cornerstone of plans for transit-oriented housing development in Santa Rosa and other North Bay cities, many of them represented on SMART’s board. That’s an added incentive for those cities to ensure that board members are actively managing the rail agency and working to regain the confidence of voters.

Practically every transit system in the world requires a public subsidy. SMART can, and eventually should, go back to the voters for a tax extension to ensure that it can keep building on its current ridership and eventually reach Healdsburg and Cloverdale. But before it can hope to win voter support, SMART’s board and management have to prove themselves to the public.

