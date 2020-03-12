Subscribe

Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

March 12, 2020, 12:07AM

Parks for Roseland

EDITOR: Please ponder: Perhaps population decline is positive for Santa Rosa and Sonoma County. With both the local governments facing so many emergencies from fires, floods and climate issues, neither has enough money to deal with major concerns of residents already here. Add into the mix economic uncertainties for many lower-income residents, who sometimes become homeless, and now may be a time for slower growth.

While some organizations constantly push for more growth, local residents are left with bad roads, unmaintained infrastructure and government- owned buildings neglected. Santa Rosa cannot keep up with its current needs for parks and services to people already here. Neither can Sonoma County, which had to have another tax for “parks for all.”

Residents are told to make do with what we have. The most disadvantaged neighborhoods in our county, such as the Roseland Creek and South Park areas, have been disadvantaged for decades. Santa Rosa needs to provide dozens and dozens more acres of parks in Roseland and South Park to treat these folks fairly. This is before pushing in more housing developments on locally disadvantaged, underserved, overburdened communities already struggling to have a decent quality of life while government takes our taxes without helping us.

DUANE DE WITT

Santa Rosa

Health system exposed

EDITOR: The coronavirus is exposing the huge structural problems in our health care system and in our economy, in general. Too many Americans have insufficient sick leave; many have none. They will go to work when they’re sick due to financial necessity.

Many Americans have enormous copays and will be hesitant to get tested for the virus, or to go to the hospital if they think they’re sick.

Many workers in the gig economy have expensive individual health premiums they won’t be able to afford as they continue to lose work. If they get sick, they’ll join the ranks of the uninsured and they’ll be out of luck.

How can we effectively respond to this pandemic when our health care and economic systems provide no safety net for so many workers?

MARK WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

Newman coach’s job

EDITOR: Tom Bonfigli and Jerry Bonfigli are the heart and soul of the Cardinal Newman High School athletic program (“Acclaimed coach says job in doubt,” Saturday).

Jerry Bonfigli has been an honest, dedicated, hard-working assistant athletic director at Newman for years and has volunteered untold hours of his time teaching generations of young boys and girls the importance of teamwork and self-esteem as a dedicated coach and leader of CYO basketball programs throughout the Santa Rosa community. He has been a volunteer coach and mentor for thousands of boys and girls growing up in our community.

Tom Bonfigli’s historic coaching achievements speak for themselves.

The notion that these two accomplished, lifelong public servants could be called in and summarily threatened with dismissal by the recently appointed president of Cardinal Newman is reprehensible. What has become of the management structure at Cardinal Newman High School? Somebody needs to look into that and fast.

MITCH STOGNER

Santa Rosa

Homelessness and fires

EDITOR: The recent fire at a Santa Rosa homeless camp, which spread to an adjacent auto body shop causing $450,000 in damage, demonstrates that the Pythian Road homeless camp is a grave danger to residents of Oakmont and Kenwood (“Fire at SR homeless camp spreads to business,” Friday).

When I expressed this to Santa Rosa Councilman Jack Tibbetts in January, he said that those living in the encampment need to smoke because it brings them comfort. Where is the comfort for those of us who live near the encampment?

The area has been posted as a smoke-free zone for some time. In a recently produced video, Tibbetts talks about the residents of the encampment being taken on guided walks into the woods around Hood Mountain to give them a respite from all they are going through. Where is our respite when, not if, the homeless hikers are smoking their cigarettes and tossing them aside to get rid of them?

Isn’t it enough that many in the Sonoma Valley still suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder caused by the October 2017 fires? Why add this element of, “If you are feelin’ the need for a smoke, go ahead and light up,” to what we have to deal with already?

Fire is fire, no matter where or how it is started.

BRENDA STEELE

Santa Rosa

Coronavirus plans

EDITOR: We don’t get panicky about much, but we’re aware of the coronavirus problem.

In articles about China, it was pointed out that many old people were getting coronavirus but dying of pneumonia. The coronavirus weakens the body and allows pneumonia to strike. So I called the Petaluma Health Center and asked about the pneumonia shot. They scheduled me for the next day.

We are now better prepared for foreign travel. We have masks and wipes and are exercising so that our bodies are stronger. We hope to have empty castles and restaurants when we visit. If everyone else panics, we’ll have the sights to ourselves. More beer, too.

HANS BEERBAUM

Petaluma

