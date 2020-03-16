Subscribe

Monday’s Letters to the Editor

March 16, 2020, 12:05AM
Wearing a mask

EDITOR: The coronavirus has people staying at home — for good reason. The main means of virus transmission is air droplets from coughing or sneezing, so everyone wearing a mask when in a crowd is a good idea.

The next most common way to pick up the virus is by touching something outside the home, then touching your face. Studies show that the average person touches their face about 20 times every waking hour, touching mouth, nose, cheeks, or eyes. News articles rarely mention the fact that wearing a mask will prevent most of this, so it is prudent for those of us who are at risk to also wear a mask when in public, such as when shopping.

My youngest son tells me that I am one of those at risk at 86, so I should follow my own advice.

DR. JOHN R. SCHAFER

Sonoma

By the rich, for the rich

EDITOR: Why can’t we have affordable health care, housing, medicine, education, credit, student loans, etc.? Because they are cash cows for the rich and a tool for the government as a form of suppression. Military? Same thing — our taxes support the military-corporate complex, not the soldiers.

The country was founded by the rich for the rich and by a government to protect the rich. This concept that everyone has representation is just an illusion. The rich have all the power and divide us to keep us powerless. The general public are just frogs in boiling water. Jump before it’s too late.

JW HALE

Petaluma

Panicky behavior

EDITOR: I am confused. Social isolation is recommended. So people are swarming in close quarters at local stores, buying out the toilet paper and now just about everything else. Yet they are afraid to go to local restaurants. Could this be panic? We could truly use some unified national leadership. I am sad for our country.

ELLEN VAN ALLEN

Santa Rosa

Squeezing traffic

EDITOR: Switching gears from frustration over COVID-19 to frustration over the city of Santa Rosa deciding to reduce West Third Street between Brittian Lane and Stony Point Road to one lane in each direction, making the other lane a bike lane.

We drove to Oliver’s and thought they were doing a repaving project. This is going to be a cluster. The volume of vehicle traffic on West Third daily, especially during commute times, is going to turn the busy street into a crawl. Remember when it was the detour for the Fulton Road repaving project? Remember being so frustrated that it took 20-plus minutes to get from Fulton to Stony Point?

I travel the road daily. I can probably count on one hand how many bicyclists I’ve seen. This is a really stupid idea. No neighborhood outreach, feasibility study, notification whatsoever. Yesterday it wasn’t there, today it is. I found out from commentary on Nextdoor. Can you imagine the confusion this is going to cause? What the heck?

DEB McGAULEY

Santa Rosa

Tax fatigue and pensions

EDITOR: It appears Sonoma County citizens finally have tax fatigue, and without constant tax increases, local government agencies need to live within their means. This will be difficult due to increasing pension costs.

The case of Luke v. Sonoma County before the California Supreme Court would have opened the door for pension reforms (“Court rejects pension lawsuit,” Thursday), but our supervisors continued fighting the lawsuit, not because Luke’s claim has no basis, as the county admits breaking the law, but because they said it happened too long ago. Their violation was not notifying the public of the financial impact.

Another person fighting for us is Molly Gallaher Flater. She came forward and generously funded the opposition to SMART tax extension. Thanks to Flater, voters heard both sides of the debate and became educated. And for her efforts and generosity, what did she get? She and her family were shamefully smeared by the yes on Measure I folks.

Like George Luke, Flater had nothing personally to gain by her actions. She funded the campaign because she believed that our government should manage our tax dollars wisely. Luke believes our county should comply with the law and roll back the unaffordable and illegal increases. All of us taxpayers should be thankful for people like Luke and Flater.

KEN CHURCHILL

Santa Rosa

Seatbelts and survival

EDITOR: When reporting on a fatal auto accident, The Press Democrat usually includes whether people were wearing seatbelts. Often the people killed weren’t wearing seatbelts, as was the case in the Lake County auto accident that killed a Guerneville woman (“Guerneville woman dies in Hwy 20 crash,” Friday). Her passenger, on the other hand, was wearing a seatbelt and suffered “minor to moderate injuries.” I hope parents, teachers and anyone with influence over young people point out how seatbelts save lives. Please continue to reporting this vital information.

YVONNE ALEXANDER

Santa Rosa

Missing women

EDITOR: I was excited to see the lineup for the Sonoma Harvest Music festival, but I was horrified by the lack of women performers, especially in the top two lines of artists listed (“Sonoma Harvest Music Festival bill announced,” March 7). In a time when music festivals around the world are pledging to be more inclusive, it feels like this festival didn’t even try. Very disappointing.

LILY BORGESON

Santa Rosa

