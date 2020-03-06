PD Editorial: Sonoma County should end its coronavirus hospital secrecy

The coronavirus is in Sonoma County. As officials strategize how best to contain the disease and prevent deaths, they should remember that sharing information is a cornerstone of building public trust. Unfortunately, county officials seem intent on undermining that trust by keeping the public in the dark.

Sonoma County supervisors this week declared a public health emergency. Two cases of the coronavirus — also called COVID-19 — have been confirmed locally, and more than 100 residents might have been exposed to it. The two confirmed patients are isolated and receiving treatment in one or two hospitals. County officials know which hospitals, but they refuse to say which, citing federal health care privacy laws.

That’s a weak justification for keeping the public uninformed — and, as a report late Thursday that Sutter Regional Hospital ordered quarantines for at least 30 workers who were exposed to a coronavirus patient show, it isn’t likely to succeed.

For the record, the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act’s privacy rule protects individual patients. The identities of the two patients have been properly protected. That a person has a health condition — be it coronavirus, a cold, pregnancy or anything else — is between patient and a doctor, no one else.

Simply stating where some anonymous person is being treated, on the other hand, reveals nothing about any identifiable patient.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services took that sort of patient-centric approach in a bulletin about how HIPAA applies to coronavirus. The department cautioned, “Affirmative reporting to the media or the public at large about an identifiable patient, or the disclosure to the public or media of specific information about treatment of an identifiable patient, such as specific tests, test results or details of a patient’s illness, may not be done without the patient’s written authorization.” To reiterate, the patients in Sonoma County are not identifiable. HIPAA doesn’t apply.

Sonoma County’s extreme interpretation of privacy law hasn’t gained traction in other communities. In Santa Clara County, the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System’s Palo Alto hospital confirmed that it is caring for a veteran who tested positive for coronavirus. In Oregon, the hospitals treating the state’s three confirmed patients are publicly known.

Identifying what hospital treats an anonymous patient as part of a newsworthy event is common practice. Look no further than the reports about a Feb. 29 motorcycle accident. The motorcyclist was airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Sonoma County Health Services Director Barbie Robinson provided a different justification for hospital secrecy, but it, too, fails. She speculated that if the public knew which hospitals are treating coronavirus patients, people might not want to go there when they need help, or the media and public might disrupt hospital operations.

Hospitals aren’t about to let reporters and other people wander the halls and cause problems. As for whether people might forgo treatment, that seems a foolish thing to do, but maybe it should be an individual’s mistake to make. Better that someone skip one hospital than all of them out of fear and uncertainty. One might just as well speculate that people who reasonably suspect they have the virus could choose to visit the hospital that already knows how to treat it.

“We don’t want to do anything to cause anxiety and distrust,” Supervisor Shirlee Zane said while refusing to name the hospitals. That’s precisely what she and her colleagues are doing by withholding basic information under a flimsy excuse.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.