PD Editorial: First Amendment doesn’t protect trolls online

A federal court provided a timely refresher lesson about the limits of free speech online. The First Amendment gives people the right to say almost anything they want in public forums, but Google, YouTube, Facebook and the like aren’t public forums. They’re private companies that have First Amendment rights of their own, including the right not to publish something.

The idea that internet sites are public forums where people are allowed to post whatever they want is as pervasive as it is wrong. Americans have a strong presumption of free speech. Censorship, we learn, is bad. As long as someone isn’t shouting “fire” in a crowded movie theater or engaging in particularly harmful speech like child pornography, it’s all fair game. The marketplace of ideas can sort it out.

That’s true when it comes to the government. But despite how deeply entrenched in modern life some online service providers are, they aren’t the government. As a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which covers the West including California, wrote, “The Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment prohibits the government — not a private party — from abridging speech.” If YouTube doesn’t want to host a video or if Facebook wants to delete a comment, they may.

The distinction is lost on too many online users who get fired up if moderators delete their comments or slap a warning on their videos. Hence the lawsuit that was decided by the court in late February.

The suit was filed by Prager University. PragerU is not an actual university but a right-wing outlet named after founder Dennis Prager. It trades in xenophobia, bigotry and conspiracy. It has a depressingly large following on YouTube, with most of its hundreds of five-minute videos topping a million views each.

YouTube, which is owned by Google, decided that some of the content was inappropriate for younger viewers or for promotion. The site therefore restricted some videos to adult viewers and demonetized others by removing third-party advertising.

PragerU claimed in its lawsuit that those decisions violated its free speech rights. The irony of a conservative propaganda machine claiming that a private company shouldn’t be allowed to decide how to run its private business was apparently lost on PragerU.

It wasn’t lost on the courts, which resoundingly rejected PragerU’s arguments. If YouTube wants to restrict or remove some videos, it has a First Amendment right to do so. If PragerU doesn’t like it, it can take its content to another platform.

Such fights over content are sure to become more commonplace as this presidential election year rolls forward. It behooves YouTube, Google and every other provider to follow fairly liberal standards for user-submitted content. After all, if they turn away too many people, they will lose revenue. But it’s up to them, not the courts.

The next time a website deletes a trolling comment or age restricts a troubling video, think twice before crying, “Censorship!” Websites don’t owe you a place to say anything you want, even if, like YouTube, that make lofty claims about being “committed to fostering a community where everyone’s voice can be heard.”

