Subscribe

Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
March 14, 2020, 12:09AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Historic losses

EDITOR: I was dismayed to read that Catholic Charities will demolish several historical buildings in the St. Rose Preservation District to make way for the Caritas Village project (“Major housing project approved,” March 5). It is a sad fact that our historical neighborhoods are jeopardized by so many unforeseen circumstances. I live in the Burbank Gardens Presevation District, and we recently lost a historical 1920s bungalow to a house fire.

If possible, perhaps one of the historic homes owned by Catholic Charities could be moved to Burbank Gardens. It is truly sad that St. Rose will lose so many historical structures, but perhaps one historical neighborhood’s loss could be another historical neighborhood’s gain.

JUDY KENNEDY

Santa Rosa

Open field hospitals

EDITOR: We know from what has happened in other countries that in the near future our hospitals will be swamped with coronavirus patients. The National Guard and the Army should begin to deploy field hospitals to help meet the demand.

RICHARD ELY

Sebastopol

Cursive and history

EDITOR: Tamara Plakins Thornton says, “Let’s not maroon our children in a mythical Golden Age. We left behind quill pens. Now let’s say goodbye to cursive” (“Kids can’t write cursive — no big deal,” Sunday). Does she not expect any children to become historians? There was, in fact, history before the typewriter, when people wrote to one another and wrote documents in cursive. Some documents were printed when finished. But drafts were not, and drafts offer historical perspective that final copy often does not. Plus, letters between people reflect their times and are sources of history written in cursive. If you can’t write cursive, then there is a good chance you can’t read it.

I am not a historian though I read history. I am also interested in family history and have done amateur genealogical research. Family letters, census reports, land records and other original documents are all in cursive. If you can’t read cursive, then these documents are closed to you.

A very big deal in my view.

JOHN WISE

Guerneville

Payroll tax plan

EDITOR: Red flags are raised and should be waving brightly according to Wednesday’s article about President Donald Trump’s economic plans (“Talks begin on stimulus plan”). After weeks of denying the drastic potential effects of the coronavirus, Trump is now optimistic that his plan to “temporarily” pare back payroll taxes to the tune of $700 billion until the end of the year will provide relief. Take note. There is no answer as to how that suspension will be financed. But as Social Security is supported by the payroll tax, its fiscal solvency is once again obviously on the chopping block. Seniors beware. And that is something both Trump and Mike Pence can shake on.

PRISCILLA COHEN

Sebastopol

Not Sanders country

EDITOR: Your headline “How Sanders won Bernie country” was misleading. This is not Bernie Sanders country. According to the article, Sanders won 30% of the Sonoma County vote. That means 70% of the voters cast their ballots for other candidates. Perhaps a more accurate headline might have pointed out that Sonoma County voters spread their votes on all the Democratic candidates.

Sanders supports several important issues, but he does not have a strong record of doing anything more than speaking about them. The most important issue this year is to win. We will need a president who has a record of creative legislative action and the ability to convince all members of Congress that we must move forward.

Sanders is an orator, not a leader or a creative legislator. I don’t believe he has the leadership skills to move our country out of the morass we are currently in. Unfortunately, the person most qualified to do that, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, has dropped out of the race.

MYRNA GOODMAN

Sonoma

Defining ‘pro-life’

EDITOR: As a cradle-to-grave Catholic, a pro-choice Democrat and a believer in the separation of church and state, I am probably not welcome at the Catholics for Trump rally in Milwaukee.

I wonder, however, if someone in that audience will remind those present of the words of Cardinal Joseph Bernardin: “Those who defend the right to life of the weakest among us must be equally visible in support of the quality of life of the powerless among us: the old and the young, the hungry and the homeless, the undocumented immigrant, and the unemployed worker. Such a quality of life posture translates into specific political and economic positions on tax policy, employment generation, welfare policy, nutrition and feeding programs, and health care.”

Such a person might also point to Matthew 25:31-46, where we are told what we must do to be saved: feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, clothe the naked, take care of the sick and visit those in prison.

If such a person spoke, perhaps those in Milwaukee would understand that there is more to being pro-life than being anti-abortion.

GARY J. PASSARINO

Healdsburg

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Posts containing disinformation will be removed
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine