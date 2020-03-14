Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Historic losses

EDITOR: I was dismayed to read that Catholic Charities will demolish several historical buildings in the St. Rose Preservation District to make way for the Caritas Village project (“Major housing project approved,” March 5). It is a sad fact that our historical neighborhoods are jeopardized by so many unforeseen circumstances. I live in the Burbank Gardens Presevation District, and we recently lost a historical 1920s bungalow to a house fire.

If possible, perhaps one of the historic homes owned by Catholic Charities could be moved to Burbank Gardens. It is truly sad that St. Rose will lose so many historical structures, but perhaps one historical neighborhood’s loss could be another historical neighborhood’s gain.

JUDY KENNEDY

Santa Rosa

Open field hospitals

EDITOR: We know from what has happened in other countries that in the near future our hospitals will be swamped with coronavirus patients. The National Guard and the Army should begin to deploy field hospitals to help meet the demand.

RICHARD ELY

Sebastopol

Cursive and history

EDITOR: Tamara Plakins Thornton says, “Let’s not maroon our children in a mythical Golden Age. We left behind quill pens. Now let’s say goodbye to cursive” (“Kids can’t write cursive — no big deal,” Sunday). Does she not expect any children to become historians? There was, in fact, history before the typewriter, when people wrote to one another and wrote documents in cursive. Some documents were printed when finished. But drafts were not, and drafts offer historical perspective that final copy often does not. Plus, letters between people reflect their times and are sources of history written in cursive. If you can’t write cursive, then there is a good chance you can’t read it.

I am not a historian though I read history. I am also interested in family history and have done amateur genealogical research. Family letters, census reports, land records and other original documents are all in cursive. If you can’t read cursive, then these documents are closed to you.

A very big deal in my view.

JOHN WISE

Guerneville

Payroll tax plan

EDITOR: Red flags are raised and should be waving brightly according to Wednesday’s article about President Donald Trump’s economic plans (“Talks begin on stimulus plan”). After weeks of denying the drastic potential effects of the coronavirus, Trump is now optimistic that his plan to “temporarily” pare back payroll taxes to the tune of $700 billion until the end of the year will provide relief. Take note. There is no answer as to how that suspension will be financed. But as Social Security is supported by the payroll tax, its fiscal solvency is once again obviously on the chopping block. Seniors beware. And that is something both Trump and Mike Pence can shake on.

PRISCILLA COHEN

Sebastopol

Not Sanders country

EDITOR: Your headline “How Sanders won Bernie country” was misleading. This is not Bernie Sanders country. According to the article, Sanders won 30% of the Sonoma County vote. That means 70% of the voters cast their ballots for other candidates. Perhaps a more accurate headline might have pointed out that Sonoma County voters spread their votes on all the Democratic candidates.