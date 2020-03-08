Close to Home: Fire victims deserve better from PG&E

In the aftermath of the 2017 and 2018 wildfires, to comfort us in our losses, we were told that what we lost were just things, and that we were fortunate to be alive. Now, more than two years after the fact, I can attest that our lives will remain forever changed. Most of us are still living in a place and circumstance that is less than ideal. Our individual recoveries require a constant mental and emotional effort that far exceeds what was necessary before the fire. So much of what we had before were the things that made our daily lives patterned, manageable and meaningful. All that regularity is gone. While life is change, reestablishing our lives requires an odd duplication of effort. From major to minor, so many of the decisions we are making to reboot our lives we inevitably had made at some time in our past. Many of us are older, which makes this wasted time even more precious.

Thousands of Northern California fire victims feel some unique variation of this reality. This reality is a direct result of deliberate choices made by PG&E management and shareholders to compensate themselves rather than fund the proper maintenance of their systems for public safety. Since the fires, there has been no taking of responsibility, no apologies. Instead, PG&E has used its resources to produce advertising campaigns designed to divert attention and rehabilitate its image. It has made every conceivable corporate and legal maneuver to limit its losses. It has further compromised every person served by the power grid, every person forced to evacuate, every person forced to close a business and every person depending on a vital California economy. PG&E has fundamentally made California a more dangerous place to live.

As we grow closer to a potential settlement in the PG&E bankruptcy, PG&E is continuing its pattern of deception and deflection. Fire victims will soon be asked to vote on a PG&E-proposed plan to reorganize and settle fire claims. Its plan is veiled in legalese, and no effort, other than that required by the bankruptcy court, has been made to explain the details of the plan to fire victims. Victims still have no idea how much they can expect to receive for their losses, or when.

PG&E’s callous disregard of fire victims as the most damaged entities in this process is evident its proposed plan. PG&E’s plan proposes to pay other major creditors in cash, while funding more than half of the Fire Victims Trust fund with stock contributions that will place the total amount of the fund at risk due to stock price volatility. The plan proposes to defer a portion of fire victim payments until as late as 2022, while other major creditors will be paid in full by August 2020. PG&E’s plan proposes to further reduce the Fire Victims Trust fund by paying other unrelated PG&E liabilities, such as the Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse fire, out of the fund.

Unfortunately, PG&E has identified fire victims as the most vulnerable, poorly informed and under-represented parties in the bankruptcy process, and it will continue pushing to take advantage of this fact. PG&E’s proposed plan, as currently structured, is deeply flawed.

Luckily, fire victims make up the largest voting bloc of creditors in the bankruptcy case, have to approve the settlement and so have some control over their destiny. The looming June deadline for AB 1054, the $21 billion state wildfire fund, additionally removes much of PG&E’s leverage. Now is the time for wildfire victims to contact their local and state representatives, and the bankruptcy court, to let them know that fire victims will not approve the current PG&E plan. Time is short, but we can make a difference. Please act now.

Craig Delles is a resident of Santa Rosa who lost a home in the Tubbs fire in 2017.

