Thornton: Kids can’t write cursive. The world won’t end

Since the late 1800s, when the typewriter struck the first blow to penmanship, handwriting has become an increasingly obsolete skill, and therefore a powerful symbol of the past. It’s an idealized past, when Americans supposedly followed uniform models of appearance and behavior and seemingly obeyed the rules.

That may be a big reason why more than 20 state legislatures, most of them in the South, have passed bills encouraging, even mandating, some form of cursive instruction in the schools. During times of cultural upheaval, when the present looks frightening, nostalgia for old-fashioned handwriting surges.

For those panicked by our increasingly heterogeneous society and the overturning of traditional norms — think immigration, think same-sex marriage — the olden days of workbook drills and gold stars for keeping within the lines can look like a critical anchor in perilous times.

Responding to the wave of cursive legislation, “The Dixie Diva,” a column published in newspapers in the South, equated cursive with everything “civilized and beautiful” and rued that if we can’t read handwritten historical documents, then we “have been lost to a world of family and American history.” Those conservative undertones can turn very dark.

One commenter on a Christian home-schooling blog warned in 2017 that “atheists do NOT want cursive taught,” arguing that if people could read “our historical legal documents,” they would see that “America was, is and will forever be a Christian nation.” Educational standards that don’t require cursive to be taught are out to bury that truth, she continued, the better to promote “the LGBTQ lifestyle and the Muslim religion.”

Most boosters of cursive don’t go down that road, but we need to grasp what drives nostalgia and how it can get in the way of understanding what kind of handwriting instruction makes sense today. To hear many Americans talk about it, you might think the decline of cursive in our schools is handicapping, even endangering, our children.

Learning cursive has “beneficial effects on the brain,” Sheila Lowe, the Ventura-based president of the American Handwriting Analysis Foundation, said in January in a letter to the editor of the Baltimore Sun. “Throughout history, those who could read and write were always on a higher socioeconomic plane.”

In New Jersey, legislators supporting a bill last year to mandate cursive instruction cited the positive impact on “cognitive, motor and literacy skills,” and argued that if “your phone dies,” “now you can write in cursive.”

Children who can’t manage cursive are hardly illiterate. They just use either a different writing technology — a keyboard instead of a pen — or a different handwriting font, print instead of script. Is all this fuss really about a font selection? Of course not, but that doesn’t mean that what is perceived to be at stake is trivial.

We get a better idea of what the drama is truly about when we put it in historical perspective. Our times are not the first to make big claims about the benefits of cursive or sound dire warnings about its alleged decline.

In the early 20th century, experts maintained that cursive instruction could reform delinquents, Americanize immigrants and prepare young people for factory discipline. What made these claims seem reasonable was the schoolroom emphasis not on the finished product, the script itself, but the instructional regimen.