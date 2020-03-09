Stevens: Why Warren’s exit feels personal to women

If this week could be summed up in one image, it would be the photo of Jill Biden shoving a vegan protester off her husband’s stage.

The photo, shot on Super Tuesday, was celebrated as #Fierce and #JillBidenMVP and #FightLikeAGirl. But all I see is a metaphor for the full-scale, tireless, sometimes ugly struggle that women undertake over and over and over, only to watch all the biggest platforms remain occupied by men.

The end of Elizabeth Warren’s candidacy, fewer than 48 hours after that moment was captured, felt like a personal loss. To me, and to a lot of women.

“If you say, ‘Yeah, there was sexism in this race,’ everyone says, ‘Whiner!’ ” Warren told the media gathered outside her Massachusetts home Thursday. “If you say, ‘No, there was no sexism,’ about a bazillion women think, ‘What planet do you live on?’ ”

Those of us who are mourning Warren’s exit aren’t doing so because we pine desperately for a female president. We’re mourning her exit because we pine for a country that looks at a diverse field of candidates and chooses the most qualified … even though she’s female.

Warren possesses the intellectual grasp of a policy wonk, combined with the strategic touch of a two-term U.S. senator who’s served on banking, housing, health, education, labor and pensions committees, combined with a rare appetite for out-of-the-box thinking, combined with the gentle, no-nonsense grace of a longtime schoolteacher, combined with energy and humor and heart.

Watch her explain to Rachel Maddow on Thursday night how a combination of loan defaults and manufacturing declines alongside ballooning debt from enormous tax breaks alongside rate cuts intended to juice the economy alongside a supply-chain problem and a risky banking climate all put the United States in a perilous position to deal with coronavirus.

“It would be amazing if we had a president who understood all of those things all at once and could spout off on them off the top of her head without notes and no warning that I was going to ask you that,” Maddow said at the end of Warren’s spiel.

But none of it was enough.

And whatever unknowable combination of not-enough doomed her campaign also happened to doom the campaigns of Kamala Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand and Amy Klobuchar. And whatever unknowable combination of enough that each of them needed to become the Democratic nominee? Apparently Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have it.

“I thought Tulsi Gabbard was still in it,” a reader posted to my Facebook page Friday morning. “If being female is your major condition for backing, why not her?”

Being female is not my major condition for backing. Not even close. I’d much rather have a man push the country in a direction I believe in than a woman push the country in a direction I don’t believe in.

I was backing Warren because I believe in the wisdom of her ideas and her ability to enact them. And I feel — and I’m far from alone in this — as if we’re watching, time and again, female candidates who have better ideas and a better track record on getting those good ideas enacted passed over for male candidates who are running inferior campaigns based on ideas that are less inspired, less inclusive and less likely to ever see the light of day.