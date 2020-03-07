Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

March 7, 2020, 12:05AM

“Will you bury me?”

SCOTT DUNCAN, Santa Rosa

Roses are red, violets are blue. If I kissed your lips, would I get the flu?”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“Now that we’re married, can we take the masks off?

KEVIN EISENBERG, Calistoga

“I’m just hoping our wedding video goes viral before we do.”

SCOTT TREDWELL, Advance, N.C.

“I’m only holding hands because I saw you using hand sanitizer.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Yes, I remember our vows, but I believe there’s a loophole for deadly pandemics. So, adios.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

