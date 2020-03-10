Bruni: Sanders has already won the Democratic primary

At a debate last month, Bernie Sanders’ rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination were asked if they were concerned about the party possibly graduating a democratic socialist to the general election. The only ones who made their worry perfectly clear were Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar.

That’s when Sanders won the Democratic primary.

At debates before then, some candidates went out of their way to describe what they’d accomplished or were proposing as “progressive,” especially if they were being maligned as (gulp) moderates.

“Look, we all have big progressive plans,” Biden said, as if to reassure Democratic voters. Michael Bennet touted bipartisan immigration legislation that he helped to write as “the most progressive DREAM Act” ever put together.

That’s when Sanders won the Democratic primary.

He won it when his rivals talked more about whether “Medicare for All” could ever get through Congress than about whether such a huge expansion of the federal government was a good idea in the first place. He won it when they competed to throw many more trillions than the next candidate at climate change. He won it when the disagreement became not about free tuition at public colleges but about the eligibility of students from families above a certain income level.

He and his supporters shouldn’t feel defeated after Super Tuesday. They should take a bow.

Sanders had a disappointing showing, yes, and Biden emerged as the likeliest Democratic nominee. That prompted lamentations from Sanders’ fans that the status quo was prevailing, the revolution was being dashed, and the Democratic Party was mired in squishy moderation.

Nonsense. In the context of previous presidential elections, Biden isn’t so very moderate. Nor are Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg or other Democratic aspirants lumped in that category. They have carved out positions to the left of the party’s nominees over the past two decades, including the most recent three: Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and John Kerry.

And you know who gets the most credit for that? Sanders. The runner-up is Elizabeth Warren, who remains in the race spiritually if not physically, having also planted and cultivated ideas that spread far beyond her. Mike Bloomberg’s advocacy of a 5% surtax on incomes of over $5 million annually spoke to the pressure that her signature “wealth tax” put on Democrats to address how they would rein in huge fortunes. There was more attention to that issue in this Democratic primary than in primaries past.

While Sanders’ fellow candidates didn’t parrot his vocabulary and denounce “oligarchs” and “oligarchy,” they spoke expansively about gross income inequality and the need to tackle it. That largely reflected how wealth had been concentrated over recent decades. But it owed something, too, to Sanders’ right and righteous demand that America have this conversation.

Biden’s proposed tax increases of about $3.4 trillion over a decade are more than double what Clinton was advocating in 2016, while Buttigieg’s were more than quadruple. How is that moderate?

The scare that Sanders put into Clinton four years ago and the organization that he built have transformed the party, moving it even further left than the questionable electoral successes of his movement justify. Although there is scant evidence in recent elections that a Democrat running on Sanders’ platform can win anywhere but in decidedly blue districts and states, that platform colored the Democratic primary in a bold and indelible way. Candidates disrespected it at their peril.