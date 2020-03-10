PD Editorial: Telling one Prop 13 from another

Is it time to retire Proposition 13? No, not the landmark 1978 initiative that cut and capped property taxes in California — although you can count on a superheated debate if, as expected, an initiative to overhaul that Prop. 13 goes on the November ballot. We’re talking about the label itself. We heard from several voters who were uncertain if Proposition 13, the state school bond on last Tuesday’s ballot, was related to the famous measure of the same name. Other papers reported the same thing.

Confused voters tend to vote no, and unless there is an unexpected turnaround when remaining ballots are counted, this year’s Prop. 13 is the first state school bond to fail since 1994. If the numbers hold, confusion won’t be the only factor. But it’s reason enough to consider retiring that number. That is, no more Proposition 13s. Plenty of buildings jump from the 12th floor to the 14th floor. That might make sense for proposition numbers, too.

