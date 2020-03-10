Subscribe

PD Editorial: Keeping our hands to ourselves

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
March 10, 2020, 12:07AM

By some accounts, the handshake dates to ancient Greece, the fifth century B.C. Others say medieval knights created the tradition by trying to shake loose any hidden weapons when they encountered one another. Either way, public health experts say that handshakes are an effective way to spread germs. “The handshake is such a terrible idea, from an infectious disease standpoint,” Mark Sklansky, the chief of pediatric cardiology at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, told the online publication Medium. So, with the coronavirus spreading than anticipated, it’s a good idea to keep your hands to yourself.

Some of the alternatives — elbow bumps, jazz hands, peace signs, toe taps, Hollywood-style air kisses — may feel a little silly. But COVID-19, the disease spread by the coronavirus, is nothing to laugh about. So wash your hands frequently, stay home if you feel sick, and use disinfectant on shared surfaces. And let’s all agree: no more handshakes until we figure out a way to protect ourselves from the coronavirus.

