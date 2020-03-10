PD Editorial: Petaluma’s safer, saner Fourth of July

Add Petaluma to the growing list of Sonoma County cities that ban the use of personal fireworks on the Fourth of July. Calls, including ours, for a citywide ban have been growing louder for years, paralleling concerns that fireworks and dry conditions could combine to ignite a major fire. And, on a 5-2 vote last week, the City Council outlawed fireworks in Petaluma, delivering on a top priority for 2020 for Mayor Teresa Barrett.

We realize that fireworks have been part of celebrating our nation’s independence from the beginning. And there’s money to be made by nonprofits that sell the fireworks and do good works in the community. But fire danger is real and can’t be ignored. It’s hard to let go of traditions, but there will be plenty of professional fireworks shows to fill the void.

Rohnert Park, Sebastopol and Cloverdale are the last holdouts in Sonoma County. There’s still time for them to act this year.

