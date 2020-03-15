Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

A winning strategy

EDITOR: Finally some common sense in the California Republican Party (“State GOP’s strategy: Don’t mention Trump,” March 8). I’ve been saying this for some time.

A few weeks ago, my sister invited me to a Republican Party meeting. I was reluctant to go but thought I’d give it a chance. When I entered the room, I was greeted by MAGA hats, etc. on the registration table. This stopped me short, but I was there so I decided to stay. It was a small group, and three candidates up for election spoke about their concerns. And guess what? They addressed local and state issues without digressing into the Donald Trump presidential race. Only a couple of times was Trump brought up, and this came from the audience.

I came away somewhat impressed and even more so after reading George Skelton’s column. It’s refreshing to see a young smart woman bringing her Republican Party into the present, especially when it comes to California voters. I’m with her.

TERRY GILLES

Petaluma

No sympathy for Bonds

EDITOR: I read with amusement Barry Bonds’ lament about not getting into the baseball Hall of Fame (“Bonds heartbroken as game’s outcast,” Tuesday). I grew up in San Francisco and saw Bonds’ father, Bobby Bonds, play. Bobby Bonds had class and never cheated in baseball. His son has a long way to go before he approaches the status of his father. Keep him out of the hall.

GARY SCIFORD

Santa Rosa

Food safety laws

EDITOR: In 2014, California lawmakers passed a law requiring that food-handlers wear gloves while preparing and handling food. A violation constituted a misdemeanor. Strong lobbyists for restaurant associations fought back and convinced our legislators to repeal the law.

With the outbreak of the coronavirus, our legislators need to reinstate laws to protect the community. It goes without saying that gloves should be required for anyone handling food, especially those who serve uncooked food (e.g. sushi) where the virus loves to mutate. Imagine someone with bare hands working in a busy restaurant, touching counters, dishes, money, cash registers and then squeezing rice and fish in their hands and putting it on a plate to eat — raw. This isn’t about convenience; it is an emergency call for action to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

I encourage everyone to contact California lawmakers and push to require all food- handlers to wear gloves at all times when working at food establishments. It is my understanding that the author of the original legislation, Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, is considering authoring a new bill to address this suggestion.

JOSEPH P. SOLDIS

Santa Rosa

Futrell’s vision

EDITOR: Hugh Futrell deserves a huge thank you from the residents of Santa Rosa. He is the most visible person to help in the transformation of our city. His latest effort — demolishing an old building on Courthouse Square — is an example of his efforts to modernize our city. It takes a businessman with money and vision to make changes quickly and efficiently while city government drags its feet. Thank you, Hugh.

FRANK HODGES

Santa Rosa

