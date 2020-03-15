Subscribe

Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

March 15, 2020, 12:11AM

A winning strategy

EDITOR: Finally some common sense in the California Republican Party (“State GOP’s strategy: Don’t mention Trump,” March 8). I’ve been saying this for some time.

A few weeks ago, my sister invited me to a Republican Party meeting. I was reluctant to go but thought I’d give it a chance. When I entered the room, I was greeted by MAGA hats, etc. on the registration table. This stopped me short, but I was there so I decided to stay. It was a small group, and three candidates up for election spoke about their concerns. And guess what? They addressed local and state issues without digressing into the Donald Trump presidential race. Only a couple of times was Trump brought up, and this came from the audience.

I came away somewhat impressed and even more so after reading George Skelton’s column. It’s refreshing to see a young smart woman bringing her Republican Party into the present, especially when it comes to California voters. I’m with her.

TERRY GILLES

Petaluma

No sympathy for Bonds

EDITOR: I read with amusement Barry Bonds’ lament about not getting into the baseball Hall of Fame (“Bonds heartbroken as game’s outcast,” Tuesday). I grew up in San Francisco and saw Bonds’ father, Bobby Bonds, play. Bobby Bonds had class and never cheated in baseball. His son has a long way to go before he approaches the status of his father. Keep him out of the hall.

GARY SCIFORD

Santa Rosa

Food safety laws

EDITOR: In 2014, California lawmakers passed a law requiring that food-handlers wear gloves while preparing and handling food. A violation constituted a misdemeanor. Strong lobbyists for restaurant associations fought back and convinced our legislators to repeal the law.

With the outbreak of the coronavirus, our legislators need to reinstate laws to protect the community. It goes without saying that gloves should be required for anyone handling food, especially those who serve uncooked food (e.g. sushi) where the virus loves to mutate. Imagine someone with bare hands working in a busy restaurant, touching counters, dishes, money, cash registers and then squeezing rice and fish in their hands and putting it on a plate to eat — raw. This isn’t about convenience; it is an emergency call for action to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

I encourage everyone to contact California lawmakers and push to require all food- handlers to wear gloves at all times when working at food establishments. It is my understanding that the author of the original legislation, Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, is considering authoring a new bill to address this suggestion.

JOSEPH P. SOLDIS

Santa Rosa

Futrell’s vision

EDITOR: Hugh Futrell deserves a huge thank you from the residents of Santa Rosa. He is the most visible person to help in the transformation of our city. His latest effort — demolishing an old building on Courthouse Square — is an example of his efforts to modernize our city. It takes a businessman with money and vision to make changes quickly and efficiently while city government drags its feet. Thank you, Hugh.

FRANK HODGES

Santa Rosa

Cracking down on crime

EDITOR: Under current California law, raping an unconscious person isn’t classified a violent crime. Neither is pimping a child for sex, domestic violence or assault with a deadly weapon.

As a result, tens of thousands of inmates who committed these and similar “non-violent” crimes are eligible for early release, including child molesters and sexual predators.

The Reducing Crime and Keeping California Safe Act on the November ballot would close this dangerous loophole by reclassifying these and other clearly violent crimes as “violent,” so offenders will no longer be eligible for early release.

The initiative would close another loophole that has caused an explosion in car break-ins, retail theft, neighborhood property crimes and illegal drug use on city sidewalks.

The initiative is a measured, common-sense solution to a growing problem in California — requiring sexual predators and violent offenders to serve their full sentences in prison and holding criminals accountable for repeated acts of theft.

On behalf of the members of Citizens for Action Now Sonoma County, we encourage all Sonoma County and California residents to vote yes for the Reducing Crime and Keeping California Safe Act on the November ballot.

BRENDA GILCHRIST

Santa Rosa

Prop 13’s legacy

EDITOR: Proposition 13 has done it to us again. Before its passage, Measure I would have passed with a simple majority vote, and yes I do need to mention again that this measure also has taken our now grossly underfunded educational system from being one of the best in the world down to mediocrity, while giving huge tax cuts almost entirely to big corporate landholders.

In November’s election there will be a proposal to amend Prop. 13. I haven’t seen it yet, but I can’t wait. It couldn’t possibly be worse than what we have.

I just wish we could do something to reverse the economic revolution begun by Donald Trump the first (Ronald Reagan). Again, big tax cuts for entrenched special interests and big cuts to education, mental health, affordable housing, transportation infrastructure and more.

I can understand people being tired of the continuous bombardment of local tax measures. The bombardment won’t stop until and unless we address these underlying causes.

EDWARD MEISSE

Santa Rosa

