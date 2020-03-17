Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

State retirement plan

EDITOR: When the CalSavers retirement program was being made into law by our state Legislature, I asked why get California directly involved (“Giving everyone a chance to save for retirement,” Editorial, Saturday). It’s a good idea, but the retirement system has been in place for 50 years in the banks, credit unions and financial institutions offering plans for individual retirement accounts to anyone.

A better way to help people save for retirement would be to directly introduce workers to these companies that would come to places of business and offer workers this option. Instead, California forces employees at companies affected by this law to start a retirement plan. And then the worker can opt out if they find that the money is needed for living expenses today.

If this plan is fully implemented, watch for the state’s Democrats to force employers to contribute to their employees’ retirement plans. I don’t trust our state Democrats not to do this despite saying it won’t happen. Just like some of Gov. Jerry Brown’s temporary tax cuts were extended when groups put them to a vote as an initiative and it passed with majority vote.

The court ruling upholding CalSavers was at the federal district level, and it will be appealed.

ANDREW SMITH

Santa Rosa

Dangerous driver

EDITOR: Based on an inkling of explanation from medical experts, Donald Trump proclaimed his deep understanding of medicine and opined that maybe he should have done that rather than running for president. I agree. He would have done far less harm as a medical doctor than in his current job.

Trump has (once again) overestimated his competence in an unfamiliar area of expertise. He has fallen prey to the Dunning-Kruger Effect, in which people (all of us) estimate that they are smarter and more capable than they really are. It is why “a little knowledge is a dangerous thing” and why NASA investigates “what they don’t know that they don’t know” before a mission to Pluto. It is why a Ph.D isn’t just a few more years of college.

More important, it is why the proper functioning of government depends on embedded expertise of folks with decades spent learning what works and what might go wrong. Some call this the “Deep State.” True: a depth of knowledge is paramount in times like these.

“Shallow State” is not working. Fudging the numbers for better optics won’t stop COVID-19; neither will hunches from overconfident and incapable elected officials.

DONAL B. BOTKIN

Windsor

Hoarding supplies

EDITOR: It seems that here in the Bay Area, many of us condemn the greed of corporations and the wealthy but see nothing wrong with hoarding toilet paper, masks and sanitizing supplies. So much for being good citizens.

MICHAEL MORRISSEY

Santa Rosa

Conflicting responses

EDITOR: It seems cruelly ironic that human civilization can marshal the will to address the threat of pandemic from COVID-19, although doing so is incredibly disruptive to our lifestyle and likely the catalyst to end the longest global economic expansion in modern times.

I’m not trying to denigrate the havoc and pain that this disease will inflict on those who are directly impacted by its most severe symptoms, but just put it into perspective. If we did nothing, at worst it would kill 1 in 30 of us.