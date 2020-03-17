Subscribe

Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

March 17, 2020, 12:03AM

State retirement plan

EDITOR: When the CalSavers retirement program was being made into law by our state Legislature, I asked why get California directly involved (“Giving everyone a chance to save for retirement,” Editorial, Saturday). It’s a good idea, but the retirement system has been in place for 50 years in the banks, credit unions and financial institutions offering plans for individual retirement accounts to anyone.

A better way to help people save for retirement would be to directly introduce workers to these companies that would come to places of business and offer workers this option. Instead, California forces employees at companies affected by this law to start a retirement plan. And then the worker can opt out if they find that the money is needed for living expenses today.

If this plan is fully implemented, watch for the state’s Democrats to force employers to contribute to their employees’ retirement plans. I don’t trust our state Democrats not to do this despite saying it won’t happen. Just like some of Gov. Jerry Brown’s temporary tax cuts were extended when groups put them to a vote as an initiative and it passed with majority vote.

The court ruling upholding CalSavers was at the federal district level, and it will be appealed.

ANDREW SMITH

Santa Rosa

Dangerous driver

EDITOR: Based on an inkling of explanation from medical experts, Donald Trump proclaimed his deep understanding of medicine and opined that maybe he should have done that rather than running for president. I agree. He would have done far less harm as a medical doctor than in his current job.

Trump has (once again) overestimated his competence in an unfamiliar area of expertise. He has fallen prey to the Dunning-Kruger Effect, in which people (all of us) estimate that they are smarter and more capable than they really are. It is why “a little knowledge is a dangerous thing” and why NASA investigates “what they don’t know that they don’t know” before a mission to Pluto. It is why a Ph.D isn’t just a few more years of college.

More important, it is why the proper functioning of government depends on embedded expertise of folks with decades spent learning what works and what might go wrong. Some call this the “Deep State.” True: a depth of knowledge is paramount in times like these.

“Shallow State” is not working. Fudging the numbers for better optics won’t stop COVID-19; neither will hunches from overconfident and incapable elected officials.

DONAL B. BOTKIN

Windsor

Hoarding supplies

EDITOR: It seems that here in the Bay Area, many of us condemn the greed of corporations and the wealthy but see nothing wrong with hoarding toilet paper, masks and sanitizing supplies. So much for being good citizens.

MICHAEL MORRISSEY

Santa Rosa

Conflicting responses

EDITOR: It seems cruelly ironic that human civilization can marshal the will to address the threat of pandemic from COVID-19, although doing so is incredibly disruptive to our lifestyle and likely the catalyst to end the longest global economic expansion in modern times.

I’m not trying to denigrate the havoc and pain that this disease will inflict on those who are directly impacted by its most severe symptoms, but just put it into perspective. If we did nothing, at worst it would kill 1 in 30 of us.

Meanwhile, our civilization is incapable of mounting a cohesive response to our human- induced climate crisis, which will result in the sixth mass extinction in our planet’s history at the least, and possibly reach a point that Earth’s atmosphere traps so much heat that plant and animal life don’t exist at all, as happened on Venus.

The irony is magnified by the fact that if we act now we might avoid that mass extinction and create great economic value in the process. We don’t have a silver bullet, but House Resolution 763 would be a great start. Check out energyinnovationact.org for the details.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

High price for Sanders

EDITOR: Bernie Sanders reminds me of a grandpa giving candies to the kids. Kids love him, but they go home hyper and jittery. Also, in the long run, it costs the parents lots of money to fix their kids’ teeth.

YOUNES ATAIIYAN

Santa Rosa

Health care lesson

EDITOR: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 80,000 Americans died of the flu last year. In 2018, 61,000 Americans died of the flu, with 45 million infected and untold hours of productivity lost.

Nationally, we have approximately 925,000 hospital beds, with an estimated 21 million Americans projected in need of a hospital bed from the coronavirus alone if we don’t act fast. The government wants us all to hunker down because the hospitals will be overwhelmed by this pandemic if we don’t.

So, is there anyone out there who still wants to argue that we aren’t in this together? And since the reality is that we are, can’t we finally conclude that we now need some sort of basic national health care for everyone? Isn’t that now obvious?

CARL MERNER

Santa Rosa

