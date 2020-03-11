PD Editorial: No easy options as Santa Rosa school board makes budget cuts

Santa Rosa’s school board has been here before: looking for budget cuts that hurt the least.

None of the options are good.

But the school board, which already made one round of spending cuts this year, can’t afford to wait for something better to come along. Because, in all likelihood, it won’t.

The district, Sonoma County’s largest, has seen enrollment slide from more than 16,000 to about 14,500. State funding is tied to attendance, but the district has been temporarily shielded from the worst fiscal effects of declining enrollment. However, a reprieve granted by state lawmakers after the Tubbs fire runs out this year.

Meanwhile, the district is forecasting further reductions in enrollment in the upcoming school year as well as the two school years that follow.

Against that backdrop, the school board meets Wednesday to consider a recommendation to eliminate 26 teaching positions at the end of the current school year. Those cuts would be on top of 80 teaching jobs cut from the budget since 2016, according to a district report.

The results will include fewer course offerings, some larger classes — and unemployment for some young teachers starting their careers in local schools.

But if the board doesn’t act, Santa Rosa City Schools is on pace to exhaust its budget reserves by the end of the 2021-22 school year.

The district already has been placed on notice that it is at risk of violating a state law requiring school districts to maintain reserves equal to 3% of general fund spending.

Failure to comply is grounds for putting a district into state receivership, with the likelihood of even more draconian cuts.

The Santa Rosa district has looked for ways to cut expenses in recent years, such as forgoing new elementary school textbooks and instead empowering teachers to create their curriculum and materials consistent with state standards. In February, the board cut spending for, among other things, new computer software and furniture replacement while sparing the jobs of two counselors who advocate for students learning English.

However, about 80% of the district’s $185 million a year budget goes to personnel costs, so it’s all but impossible to significantly cut costs without cutting jobs.

The district also faces rising costs for employee pensions, which are expected to hit 24.9% of payroll in 2021-22, up from 19.7% this year, under a statewide requirement intended to make up for years of under-investments in the state teachers’ pension fund.

District officials say revenue-raising proposals such as opening day care centers on school campuses or bringing bus service back inside the district have prohibitive upfront costs.

And any hope of additional state assistance for public schools probably evaporated with the outbreak of the coronavirus and rising concerns that it will cause a recession.

One cost-saving option that hasn’t gotten adequate attention is consolidation of the nine elementary districts that feed into the Santa Rosa high school district. The resistance comes from the smaller districts rather than the Santa Rosa district, where board members are once again looking at painful cutbacks. With the prospect of more to come.

