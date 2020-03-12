PD Editorial: For coronavirus, take precautions, but don’t panic

In a matter of days, the coronavirus grew from a distant threat to a looming presence.

On Wednesday, with COVID-19 cases reported in more than 100 countries on six continents, the World Health Organization said the outbreak is now a global pandemic. A top U.S. health official warned Congress that it’s going to get worse, and President Donald Trump appeared to overcome his case of denial, promising an aggressive federal response.

The virus is infectious and may be transmitted by someone who has just started to feel the symptoms, and health officials say a cure is at least a year away.

What’s ahead? More economic disruption, schools and universities canceling classes or moving them online, events canceled, ballgames in empty arenas, or perhaps no ballgams at all, and lots of anxiety.

The threat is real. There’s ample reason to be worried. But don’t panic. The best course of action is to follow the advice of public health experts:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water. Don’t shake hands with others, and avoid touching your face. Cough or sneeze into a tissue. A new study by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases found that the virus can live on surfaces for up to three days, so keep homes and workspaces clean.

Avoid large crowds. If you don’t have to fly, don’t. We probably don’t need to mention that cruise ships appear to be especially risky.

If you have the option, consider working from home. Use the phone or try video conferencing instead of convening big meetings. If you don’t feel well, by all means stay home. We encourage employers to pay employees who do the right thing and stay home when they’re sick.

Living in earthquake country (with the added specter of preemptive power outages), it’s always a good idea to have two weeks of nonperishable food and water, as well as medicine, batteries and other necessities on hand. But there is no need to hoard toilet paper, sanitizer or other supplies. No one is proposing a total quarantine, and keeping your own hands clean may not protect you if other people can’t even buy soap.

Don’t demand coronavirus tests if you’re not feeling ill — and don’t fall for “miracle cures” like the concoction televangelist Jim Bakker has been peddling on his show. Stick with credible sources of information like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With the worldwide case count topping 120,000 and more than 4,000 deaths, the strategy has shifted from preventing the spread of COVID-19 to flattening the curve — that is, limiting the number of infections so hospitals and other health care providers that work near capacity in regular times aren’t swamped during the pandemic.

Some hard-hit U.S. cities, including San Francisco and Seattle, are beginning to shut down large public gatherings.

In Sonoma County, a few events have been voluntarily canceled, and the public health officer on Wednesday recommendation canceling gatherings of high-risk individuals.

So far, the only known cases here originated aboard cruise ships. If that changes, more drastic steps may be needed.

For now, however, residents should take reasonable precautions and, to borrow some time-tested advice from the British, stay calm and carry on.

