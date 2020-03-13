Subscribe

Friday’s Letters to the Editor

March 13, 2020, 12:05AM

Cancel the debate

EDITOR: There is no reason for the upcoming Bernie Sanders-Joe Biden debate. Sanders should get out of the way, put the country before his ego and endorse Biden. His probable attacks will just give Donald Trump examples of Biden’s soft spots. That Sanders is a poor loser and a little man was demonstrated in the 2016 election when he waited so long to endorse Hillary Clinton.

I’m so disappointed in our choices. Two old white men. Yuck! I still hope to live long enough to see a woman president. I was thinking about what else I’d like to see happen before I die. I don’t care what happened to Jimmy Hoffa or Jon Benet Ramsey. I would like to have the alien question resolved. But more important to me is a woman president.

KASEY MILLER

Sonoma

Close the schools

EDITOR: The decisions by many Bay Area public school districts to keep K-12 schools open despite the growing incidence of community-transmitted COVID-19 is a short-sighted, even reckless disregard of the likely consequences.

It seems many of these school districts are waiting until one of their students or staff fall victim to COVID-19. When colleges and universities across the U.S. are proactively closing, it seems unconscionable for K-12 schools not to follow suit.

While young children and teenagers so far seem to escape severe effects of the novel coronavirus, even if their infection proves no worse than a mild case of flu, what about the risk to other students, their parents/caregivers and to adult staff, teachers and administrators? Many school staff (and parents and caregivers) are in their 50s and 60s — ages that are particularly vulnerable to severe effects of the disease.

School district and county Office of Education administrators need to realize that the consequences of school-borne transmission of COVID-19 will quickly exceed in severity and cost the comparatively minor inconvenience resulting from shutting down schools now.

PETER STAFFORD

Windsor

Sixth extinction

EDITOR: For the people who think they were going to change the world, a study of history is needed. From eons ago, five mass extinctions have occurred, affecting marine life, fauna and humanoids. The sixth extinction is upon us now. Overpopulation, climate change, famine, social unrest and now the coronavirus. Who will be the chosen few to gradually repopulate a more pristine Earth, possibly 2,000-10,000 years from now? What, me worry?

CHARLIE BECK

Bodega Bay

Women in politics

EDITOR: The media would have you believe that Elizabeth Warren dropped out because of sexism. This is left-wing baloney. People didn’t vote for Warren because she is nasty, vituperative, foul-mouthed, short on facts and without management experience.

Women have proved that they can be effective leaders. Consider Maggie Thatcher, Theresa May, Golda Meir, Angela Merkel and Indira Ghandi — all superior national leaders. Women have proved that they can successfully manage Fortune 500 companies like IBM, eBay, GM, Anthem, Hewlett-Packard, Pepsico, Lockheed, Oracle and many others. There are plenty of women who have the right combination of experience and personality to win.

More than men, female candidates should be likable. Throughout the recent campaign, I didn’t meet a single person who liked Warren. Amy Klobuchar is likable. Tulsi Gabbard is likable, but neither has sufficient experience. Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren are both dislikable and without management experience.

It is sad that major political parties cannot find women that have both the experience and personality needed to induce both men and women to vote for them. I would not have a problem voting for Nikki Haley, Condoleezza Rice, Joni Ernst, Sheryl Sandberg or Susana Martinez to name a few.

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

Mental health days

EDITOR: Mental health is a big issue in the United States, extending from Alzheimer’s to eating disorders. But what about stress-filled high school students? Being a senior at Santa Rosa High School, I’ve seen many of my peers stress about the expectations that are put on us. There’s also the possibility for students to develop anxiety disorders and depression. I’ve seen online about a “mental health day,” which allows students to skip class for a day to work on their mental state. But not many states allow this. Is this the path that the young generation is going to have to go through, or will you change it?

AILYN RODRIGUEZ

Santa Rosa

Laundering money

EDITOR: What is the one thing you can touch that has the most germs passed from millions daily? Money.

I recently cleaned the money in my wallet with Clorex wipes to disinfect, but I was astounded by the dirty gunk that came off my bills. Really gross. I remembered playing a game with a child online to track a dollar bill to see where it went. It went fast from Santa Rosa across the country.

I urge others to clean their money, and if you pay in cash, put what is given back in a baggie until you can clean it. This may seem trite to some, but I don’t wish to die, and since I am 72, I will take every precaution. Especially since I cannot find hand sanitizer anywhere. And what’s up with toilet paper?

CANDACE CORBY MILLEN

Santa Rosa

