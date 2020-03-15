Close to Home: Locked down in Italy

It seems like just yesterday the first case of COVID-19 popped up near our hometown in the northern Lombardy region of Italy. We watched, more curious than worried, as the race against time to find “patient zero” unfolded. We raised an eyebrow when a ripple effect of new cases spread rapidly in patient one’s wake. We shook our heads with a mix of sympathy and disbelief as nearby towns were placed under quarantine while we — the lucky ones — steered clear of the red zone. For a while, life continued like normal. Well, except for the number of times we diligently scrubbed our hands while counting to 20.

By week two it was obvious that the drastic steps to separate the infected from the “rest of us” weren’t working. Every day the numbers climbed. We tracked charts and studied diagrams as Italy became the petri dish of Europe. People wearing masks became the new normal, as did gaping holes on supermarket shelves where pasta, hand soap, sanitizers and canned goods used to be. Public events were canceled and schools, museums, theaters and cinemas were temporarily closed out of extra precaution. Opinions and rumors flew on Facebook, along with the memes — Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” missing Jesus and the apostles, Barbie sporting a fashionable facemask for a walk in Milan.

Amid all the dire warnings and governmental recommendations, cities and citizens rallied, even rebelled. Hashtags like #milanononsiferma (Milan won’t stop) took over social media, and both the cavalier and well-intended poured into neighborhood bars, restaurants and shops to support local businesses. Italy’s normally thriving tourist industry reeled from economic losses, which spread even faster than the coronavirus itself.

We tried to gauge the true threat under an avalanche of vying opinions and made efforts to adapt. When school closures extended from a few days to weeks, teachers and students turned to technology and online classes. When gyms shut their doors, people came out in droves to exercise in the open air. When restaurants limited seating, patrons filled up piazzas for evening aperitivo. When borders closed, panicked Italians snubbed ordinances and escaped to family in safer regions. Others took advantage of forced days off and headed to the sea or the mountains for an impromptu vacation. And, frankly, who could blame them? Virus-free destinations beckoned on social feeds, enticing the housebound with utopian images of empty sun-kissed beaches and freshly fallen snow. Hotels offered unbelievable discounts and free ski passes. Anywhere beyond your own four walls offered tempting escapes from certain ennui.

Then, the proverbial poop hit the fan. Hard. Overnight, 16 million people in northern Italy fell under quarantine. By the next day, the entire country had officially become a “protected zone,” saddled under severe restrictions enforced and punishable by law. Suddenly (even though it was gradually), we realized that what had felt like someone else’s problem — that town, those businesses, the government, the health care system, the over 80-year-olds, the already-afflicted, the immune- depressed — was a responsibility shared by tuttiquanti. All of us.

You see, what we citizens hadn’t understood when we scrutinized the numbers — assiduously dividing the total of known infections by deaths and comparing the resulting percentage to the flu — was that our math was way too simplistic. What we hadn’t figured into the equation was the velocity of transmission, which has since skyrocketed to more than a thousand new patients per day. What none of us had bothered to sum was the weight on a health care system trying to test and/or treat every single one of them — for free. What the healthy hadn’t counted were the hundreds of life-threatening cases requiring weeks in intensive care. Or the multitudes of patients in need of unrelated treatments and critical surgeries, now postponed indefinitely. What we hadn’t calculated was the rapid depletion of resources, the number of frantic calls tying up emergency lines, the increase in additional minutes waiting for an ambulance, the limited hours in a doctor’s day, the amount of time nurses can function on lack of sleep — or the immeasurable grief of loved ones denied the chance to see family members and friends one last time.