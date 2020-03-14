The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Now I need to figure out who to put in the back seat.”

RENE FOPPE, Petaluma

“Maybe Joe will give me a job driving the No Malarkey campaign bus.”

LEW TABER, Rohnert Park

“If I squint hard, I can almost see the path forward.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Hey, Siri, are you sure this is the right road to the White House?”

JOEL CROCKETT, The Sea Ranch

“We’re meeting the Trump train at the crossing.”

DALE STOUT, Colorado Springs, Colorado

“My eyesight isn’t great, but if I keep it in the middle of the road, eventually we should end up at the White House.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa