Bouie: Bernie Sanders and the missing youth vote

Young voters want Bernie Sanders to be the Democratic nominee for president. But they don’t seem to want to turn out for him, or at least not in the numbers he needs to win.

The youngest voters in Michigan, those 18 to 29 years old, gave the vast majority of their votes to Sanders. But at 16% of the electorate, according to exit polling, they were overwhelmed by the oldest voters, who were 20% of the electorate and gave most of their votes to Joe Biden. The next youngest voters (aged 30 to 44) also backed Sanders, 52% to 42%. But they were swamped, in turn, by the next oldest voters (aged 45 to 64) who backed Biden 62% to 26%.

The numbers were even more lopsided in Missouri, where 14% of voters were under 30 versus 31% over 65. Sanders won them with 70% of the vote. But that was no match for Biden’s 81% victory among retirement-age Democrats.

In state after state, the youngest voters have been staying home even as overall turnout skyrocketed. Youth voting was down 18% in New Hampshire, 9% in North Carolina and 20% in Texas. Obviously, this absence of young people has hindered Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic nomination, but it has also undermined his theory of electability and change, which depends on mobilizing huge numbers of people — and young people in particular — to execute a “political revolution.”

So what happened here? If young voters like Sanders so much (and they do; 52% have a “very favorable” or “somewhat favorable” view), why haven’t they turned out for him?

The first thing to say is that this relates to the larger question of perennially low youth turnout. In any given election year, the youngest adults always vote at lower rates than their older counterparts. That was true in 1972, the first national election after the 26th Amendment lowered the voting age to 18, and it was true for the 2018 midterms, when the youth share of the vote was 13% even as youth turnout more than doubled.

The traditional answer is apathy — that young voters just aren’t interested in politics or the political process, that they’re tuned out and disengaged. That’s why campaigns that want them focus so intently on energy and enthusiasm, why Sanders believed he could capture their concerns — speak to their hopes and needs — and in doing so bring them to the polls.

But what if apathy isn’t the problem? “It’s not that young people are disengaged; it’s not that they don’t care about the issues at hand; it’s just that they really struggle to follow through,” said John Holbein, an assistant professor of public policy and education at the University of Virginia and a co-author, with D. Sunshine Hillygus, of “Making Young Voters: Converting Civic Attitudes into Civic Action.”

Holbein and Hillygus find that young voters aren’t apathetic about politics and political life. Just the opposite. “By multiple metrics, most young people are politically interested and motivated,” they write. “And, despite the increased rancor in American politics, some measures find young people to be even more interested in politics in recent years than in the past.”

The issue isn’t interest, it’s structure. It is difficult to get anyone to do anything for the first time, and that is especially true for voting, which isn’t an easy process in the United States. Worse, many states are making it harder, with specific efforts to keep young people, and students in particular, away from the polls.