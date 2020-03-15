PD Editorial: Americans show determination, resolve on virus

President Donald Trump belatedly acknowledged the alarming spread of the coronavirus, echoing the resolve of other leaders and millions of ordinary Americans already working to meet this extraordinary challenge.

Over the past few days, with the number of COVID-19 cases steadily climbing, normal life has been upended. Handshakes are taboo, streets are abnormally quiet as many people work from home, retirement homes are turning away visitors, and we’ve learned a new phrase to describe our arm’s length interactions: social distancing.

Across the country, theaters have gone dark, conferences and concerts have been canceled. The stock markets are gyrating. Disneyland is closed for the first time since 9/11. All manner of sports, professional and amateur, are suspended. Universities are moving classes online. In Sonoma County, students are starting their spring breaks uncertain when they will return to their classrooms.

No one can say how long these precautionary measures will last. It could be weeks. It could be months.

Empty store shelves are a reflection of fear and uncertainty. But that’s only part of the story. There also is an unmistakable sense of public purpose, a shared commitment to halting the spread of a potentially lethal respiratory virus.

In many ways, the American people have been ahead of their leaders, especially the president, who spent weeks denying that the coronavirus posed any threat to the United States, instead of listening to public health experts who warned that an outbreak was inevitable and recommended immediate action to prepare for its arrival.

Finally, on Friday, two days after the World Health Organization classified the coronavirus as a global pandemic, Trump declared a national emergency. His order gives states access to as much as $50 billion for public health measures. He also directed his administration to waive any regulations that might restrict flexibility for hospitals and other health care providers.

It’s a welcome, albeit tardy, shift in direction from the White House.

The next challenge is to enact legislation to ensure that coronavirus testing is free for all, including the uninsured, to provide federal reimbursement for paid sick leave and to extend eligibility for unemployment benefits and food security for anyone who loses a job because of the pandemic. The bill, which also includes emergency funds for state Medicaid programs, cleared the House on Friday, and the Senate postponed a recess to take it up this week.

But none of the local, state or federal measures will end the crisis.

The goal is to “flatten the curve” — to slow the spread of COVID-19 — so hospitals and other providers aren’t overwhelmed, and public health systems can expand their testing capacity and, ultimately, develop a vaccine to contain the coronavirus.

One of the public health takeaways from the 1918 flu pandemic, which killed 50 million people worldwide, was that cities that acted quickly to limit large public gatherings were more successful in slowing the spread of the disease than cities that didn’t act right away. With the coronavirus, Italy acted too slowly, and now the entire country is on lockdown.

Despite mixed messages from Washington, Americans have responded quickly and admirably to warnings and guidelines from public health experts. Now we must find patience to match our determination, while our leaders must stay forthright and focused, for what could be a lengthy battle against an unseen threat.

