McManus: Can Trump recover from bungled response?

In a crisis, Americans expect leaders to tell the truth about the problem, present a clear strategy to overcome it and tell citizens how they can help.

We’ve seen plenty of that kind of leadership over the past few weeks as the coronavirus became a pandemic.

We saw it from governors of both parties — Jay Inslee of Washington, Andrew Cuomo of New York, Mike DeWine of Ohio — who closed schools and banned large gatherings, including sports events and Broadway plays.

We saw it from business leaders who closed retail outlets and asked employees to work from home.

We even saw it from the National Basketball Association.

One place we didn’t see much leadership was the White House. For weeks, President Donald Trump downplayed the epidemic, promised it would end on its own and claimed tests were available to anyone who wanted one. ( They weren’t, and still aren’t.)

It seemed discordant that so many other leaders were grappling with the virus as a growing crisis, only to hear the president insist as late as Thursday: “We’re in great shape. … It’ll go very quickly.”

So it was a welcome change last week when the president finally offered a strategy for making widespread virus testing available, weeks after public health professionals began demanding it.

The details were still blurry. His only specific promise was that a Google-designed website would go up “very quickly.” Even that turned out to be only a beta version aimed at the San Francisco Bay Area.

Over time, Trump said, more tests will be available, thanks to the Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche. Thank heaven for Swiss ingenuity! (Also for the scientists in the Bay Area, Germany and China who worked on the project.)

Let’s hope those plans work better than the initial testing program of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which turned into an embarrassing — and potentially deadly — failure.

And let’s hope Trump’s promise on Friday comes true: “We will turn a corner on this virus … in a number of weeks.”

But even as we root for the president to succeed, we should also hope he learns some larger lessons:

Presidents don’t get a free pass if they fail to notice impending threats.Trump has said several times that nobody knew a coronavirus could reach our shores. “It’s an unforeseen problem (that) came out of nowhere,” he said.

Except it wasn’t.

Every year, the director of national intelligence delivers a briefing on threats to national security. A warning about pandemics, including coronaviruses, has been part of that every year Trump has been in office.

If you want the federal government to be effective in a crisis, you need to give it the tools to act. You’d think a Republican president from the business world would know that bureaucracies can be inefficient and slow moving.

That’s why the Obama administration set up a White House office on health security in 2016 — to eliminate red tape and force feuding agencies to cooperate.

But in 2018, Trump’s then-national security adviser, John Bolton, abolished the office. When the coronavirus appeared in China last year, there was no White House health czar to coordinate a response.