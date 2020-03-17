Rubin: Trump should take a lesson from South Korea

President Donald Trump has finally gotten semi-serious about the coronavirus.

But he’s still spinning falsehoods about crucial details, like the inexcusable U.S. failure on testing for the virus. And he’s ignored critical lessons from other countries about what works or doesn’t in containing its spread.

China, with its draconian quarantines, claims its authoritarian system has worked best, which isn’t the case (more on that below). But a shocking failure of White House leadership has put the United States behind the eight ball in dealing with the pandemic.

The most interesting case of a large democracy — and close U.S. ally — that appears to have gotten the response right, so far, is South Korea. And Seoul’s successes cast a bright light on where the White House has gone wrong.

Before focusing on Seoul, a few words about the way Beijing and Washington mishandled the epidemic.

“The advantages of the Chinese system,” crowed the Communist Party’s People’s Daily on March 4, “have once again been demonstrated since the outbreak of the coronavirus.” In fact, China’s tight political controls muzzled whistleblowers. Fearful bureaucrats failed to report cases of human transition to Beijing and permitted the disease to spread widely.

More recently, China implemented harsh lockdowns in affected cities and a province of more than 60 million people. This slowed the spread of the disease, although it came far too late to stop it. Yet it also exacted a terrible human cost and could never be replicated in democratic countries. (Note that the “containment area” that New York state has established for two weeks around the city of New Rochelle, where a cluster of cases has emerged, shuts schools and large gathering places, but doesn’t stop freedom of movement of healthy people.)

However, I was told by Thomas Bollyky, the director of the Global Health Program at the Council on Foreign Relations, that “people are taking the wrong lesson from China.” He argues that “social distancing is proving to be most effective, even in China, such as suspending public transport, gatherings, and closing schools.”

Social distancing, he says, “is what we should be doing in the United States.”

Yet, until the last few days, the White House was totally cavalier about “social distancing,” including the cancellation of political rallies and sports events. And a reactive president has yet to give the country, let alone struggling state and city governments, any clear guidelines to follow on such distancing.

Until recently, Trump was calling the virus a Democratic hoax, which Fox News hosts and conservative radio jocks are still doing. In his speech to the nation on the pandemic Wednesday night, Trump’s focus was on banning Europeans from entering the country — without any prior warning to allied leaders — a move that suits his claim that the virus is “foreign” and his penchant for finding enemies to blame.

But health experts say this travel ban — unlike the earlier ban on travelers from China — is too late to be useful since the virus has already spread. “Poor use of time and energy,” tweeted Trump’s former homeland security adviser Thomas Bossert.

What Bossert demanded instead, and what many state governors are begging for, are immediate measures to halt community spread — especially testing. Widespread testing reveals where infections are centered and permits medical personnel to focus there.