Subscribe

Monday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
March 23, 2020, 12:05AM
Updated 35 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Failing virus warriors

EDITOR: Would we tell soldiers to go into battle without armor? Would we ask firefighters to enter a burning building without hoses?

Yet we are asking health care workers to battle the coronavirus without masks and protective gear. Doctors and nurses are begging for masks, and many are resorting to homemade solutions, which are undoubtedly insufficient to ward off this deadly virus.

Donald Trump says he’s a “wartime president,” why doesn’t he act like one? To date, he refuses to activate the Defense Production Act, a Korean War-era law with which he could force American industry to ramp up production of needed medical equipment.

During World War II, the might of America was turned to producing the equipment needed to fight and vanquish our enemies. Franklin Roosevelt was a great wartime president.

To “Make America Healthy Again,” Trump must immediately put the full power of our government into manufacturing the equipment doctors and nurses need. And he needs to use that same power to create sufficient test kits to enable us to know who does and doesn’t have the coronavirus.

The slogan “Make America Great Again” has never sounded more hollow than it does now when our federal government won’t supply our medical warriors with the equipment they need to fight.

VIRGINIA RODIN BEHR

Santa Rosa

Mitigation measures

EDITOR: America has great technical and manufacturing capability. Has this been focused yet on mitigating the coronavirus? Two examples would be: 1) adding virus outbreak information to mapping programs such as Google Maps to tell you if the place you want to go is in a relatively hazardous or a safe zone; and 2) manufacturers making millions of low-cost ventilators to save lives here and in the rest of the word. Neither initiative is rocket science, and both could save lives.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Ready to serve

EDITOR: Sonoma County’s fire chiefs are responding proactively to the threat that the coronavirus imposes on the communities we serve. Once again, Sonoma County’s firefighters, emergency medical service providers, emergency dispatchers and law enforcement personnel will be on the front lines of a countywide threat and ready to respond to your requests for emergency assistance.

We are ready to serve you and to protect you. Please help us to help you by heeding the shelter-in-place order and other orders issued by the county, the governor and the federal government.

First response agencies have taken steps to ensure their health and safety so they can remain vigilant and ready to serve you. We appreciate your support and understanding of the steps we’ve taken to limit contact with the public in our facilities, so that our first responders remain healthy and able to serve your needs.

Together, we have faced significant threats over the past few years and have become a stronger community as a result of our shared experiences. We will transition through this crisis together again with a focus on our shared strengths as a county. Sonoma Strong!

MARK HEINE

Fire chief, Sonoma County Fire District

A chance to prepare

EDITOR: Social distancing creates an opportunity to create defensible space for fire season. You are probably at home, so go get your clippers and cut back vegetation that would burn.

BECKY JANSSEN

Sebastopol

Food and health

EDITOR: School closings, sports event cancellations, food hoarding. We live in a new coronavirus-induced world. Yet some personal health facts remain unchanged.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offer good advice for preventing community spread and personal infection: apply social distancing, sanitize surfaces, wash your hands, don’t touch your face. But there’s more.

Does anyone wonder why uncounted numbers of infected people develop no symptoms and only 20% of symptomatic people require hospitalization? It’s because they have an effective immune system able to fight off the virus. But the CDC doesn’t talk about that, perhaps for fear of offending powerful animal food industries.

Fortunately, good advice on boosting our immune system is readily available on the internet from trusted sources like WebMD and Healthline. And the advice is always the same: increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, including citrus fruits and leafy greens; refrain from dairy, other fatty animal products and sugar-laden foods; maintain daily exercise of 30-60 minutes; minimize stress level and get adequate sleep.

Did I mention that this advice works great for all other nasty bugs as well?

LARRY ROGAWITZ

Santa Rosa

Filling school lunch void

EDITOR: During this coronavirus crisis much has been written about the closure of restaurants and the loss of school lunches for kids who need them. Since schools are closed and aren’t providing those lunches and restaurants are closed by government order, with many forced to lay off staff and maybe only weeks away from bankruptcy, why not merge these problems in a common solution?

Redirect funding for school lunches (and perhaps provide additional resources) to these restaurants to provide lunches to kids who need them. Bring employees back to help in this.

In fact, for families temporarily without income, perhaps breakfasts and dinners can also be made available.

Just a thought. Not realistic? Just remember that collectively we make our realities.

JOHN WISE

Guerneville

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine