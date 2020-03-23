Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Failing virus warriors

EDITOR: Would we tell soldiers to go into battle without armor? Would we ask firefighters to enter a burning building without hoses?

Yet we are asking health care workers to battle the coronavirus without masks and protective gear. Doctors and nurses are begging for masks, and many are resorting to homemade solutions, which are undoubtedly insufficient to ward off this deadly virus.

Donald Trump says he’s a “wartime president,” why doesn’t he act like one? To date, he refuses to activate the Defense Production Act, a Korean War-era law with which he could force American industry to ramp up production of needed medical equipment.

During World War II, the might of America was turned to producing the equipment needed to fight and vanquish our enemies. Franklin Roosevelt was a great wartime president.

To “Make America Healthy Again,” Trump must immediately put the full power of our government into manufacturing the equipment doctors and nurses need. And he needs to use that same power to create sufficient test kits to enable us to know who does and doesn’t have the coronavirus.

The slogan “Make America Great Again” has never sounded more hollow than it does now when our federal government won’t supply our medical warriors with the equipment they need to fight.

VIRGINIA RODIN BEHR

Santa Rosa

Mitigation measures

EDITOR: America has great technical and manufacturing capability. Has this been focused yet on mitigating the coronavirus? Two examples would be: 1) adding virus outbreak information to mapping programs such as Google Maps to tell you if the place you want to go is in a relatively hazardous or a safe zone; and 2) manufacturers making millions of low-cost ventilators to save lives here and in the rest of the word. Neither initiative is rocket science, and both could save lives.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Ready to serve

EDITOR: Sonoma County’s fire chiefs are responding proactively to the threat that the coronavirus imposes on the communities we serve. Once again, Sonoma County’s firefighters, emergency medical service providers, emergency dispatchers and law enforcement personnel will be on the front lines of a countywide threat and ready to respond to your requests for emergency assistance.

We are ready to serve you and to protect you. Please help us to help you by heeding the shelter-in-place order and other orders issued by the county, the governor and the federal government.

First response agencies have taken steps to ensure their health and safety so they can remain vigilant and ready to serve you. We appreciate your support and understanding of the steps we’ve taken to limit contact with the public in our facilities, so that our first responders remain healthy and able to serve your needs.

Together, we have faced significant threats over the past few years and have become a stronger community as a result of our shared experiences. We will transition through this crisis together again with a focus on our shared strengths as a county. Sonoma Strong!

MARK HEINE

Fire chief, Sonoma County Fire District

A chance to prepare

EDITOR: Social distancing creates an opportunity to create defensible space for fire season. You are probably at home, so go get your clippers and cut back vegetation that would burn.