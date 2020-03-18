Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

History repeating

EDITOR: Some elected officials have claimed that a pandemic is something new to Sonoma County. Not so.

A review of Press Democrat editions from just over 100 years ago shows that the Spanish flu was extremely disruptive, much like today’s events. (See the California Digital Newspaper Collection to see the papers for free.)

Schools closed for a month, then reopened for a month, but few attended. Schools closed for the following month. Dancing was prohibited for 4½ months.

It appears that what my grandparents, great-grandparents and great-great-grandparents experienced will be what I, my children and my grandchild are experiencing.

A surprisingly similar situation, only four generations later.

MICHAEL VON DER PORTEN

Santa Rosa

Floating hospitals

EDITOR: Here’s an idea. Sanitize empty cruise ships. Dock them in ports as needed. Staff them with military doctors and nurses as well as recently retired medical professionals. The federal government can rent them from the cruise industry so it gets some income and needs less of a bailout. We could have a 5,000-bed floating hospital in San Francisco Bay within a very short time.

ART FRENGEL

Forestville

Denying a choice

EDITOR: Imagine if, during the recent Super Bowl game, seven minutes before halftime the referees interjected, stopped the game and called the Kansas City Chiefs the winner because they were ahead, even though only about 40% of the game had been played.

I think San Francisco sports fans would probably have rioted. At least. Such passion!

Now, consider that Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-South Carolina, and Democratic strategist James Carville have both said it is time for the Democratic National Committee to step in and declare Joe Biden the nominee, even though only about 40% of the nation has voted.

Crickets.

I know we don’t live in a democracy, but to see such a lack of outrage over the hijacking of even our current election process is very troubling.

PETER deKRAMER

Petaluma

Aiding local restaurants

EDITOR: Here’s a suggestion for local restaurants during the coronavirus outbreak (“Restaurants ailing,” Saturday). Employing local people is a concern for the whole community. We want people to continue to be able to support their families, pay their rent or mortgage, buy food, etc., so we all need to help our local merchants.

If restaurants advertised “eating out at home,” the wait staff might become delivery people. Patrons should consider the amount they would typically tip a server in the restaurant and tip accordingly when the food is delivered.

This way local restaurants are supported, the people working in them continue to be able get by, and we can all enjoy a variety of foods while we self-quarantine. And our community could get through this period without businesses going under and citizens going ruinously into debt.

We need ideas for all kinds of our local business to support their continuing existence.

SIDNEE CURTIS

Santa Rosa

County’s bad example

EDITOR: I was so disappointed to see multiple photos of the top two public health officials in Sonoma County, along with members of the Board of Supervisors, violating social distancing.