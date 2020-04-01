Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Discovering old virtues

EDITOR: Deferred gratification, a long-lost attribute in America, may be rediscovered in this era of the coronavirus. We must embrace this virtue along with our core value of helping each other. It’s become our nature to buy now and pay later, but we’re being asked to stay home and stick to essentials.

In the not-too-distant past, this was more of a norm in America. Few people had the means to do much more than work, and in an agrarian society that was at home. Sunday at church was when most social contact was done. We believed that patience was a virtue and that with time we could build wealth or, at least, give our children a better life.

America has changed tremendously since those early days. Today we’re being asked to shelter at home, so this virus doesn’t overwhelm our health care system. Can we take this time to slow ourselves down? To be thoughtful? To read? To watch? To even read and watch things contrary to our opinions and thinking, and do so with objectivity? To try to understand others? To develop empathy?

It’s a little scary, but I think we can. And maybe we’ll learn a little about ourselves and our ability to defer some things for the richness it brings.

MIKE BROSSMER

Santa Rosa

Deranged media

EDITOR: Bob Marketos listed some dates regarding President Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak (“Trump’s response,” Letters, March 22). What he didn’t mention is the most important date of all, Jan. 31, when Trump imposed the travel ban on China. This bold and controversial action has without a doubt saved us from an even greater crisis.

It’s hard to blame him though, what with the Trump-deranged media pushing yet another false narrative, which includes the bogus Russia collusion allegations and the horrible precedent-setting impeachment attempt.

I cannot imagine anything worse than a powerful institution siding with a political party to take down the president of the United States.

Everyone has their own criteria of what a president should or shouldn’t do or say. But the press must stay objective; it has too much power. If Democrats cannot compete in the arena of ideas, it isn’t incumbent on the media to put its thumb on the scale for them, and it certainly isn’t patriotic.

This is not the time for petty hindsight that so many wish to engage in. Rather, let’s understand that we are in a battle against something that may or may not be catastrophic. We will win, we always do. We are the United States of America.

TK McDONALD

Cotati

Spring dumping

EDITOR: Spring cleaning has started. If you need furniture and/or appliances to furnish your apartment, look no further than Sonoma County’s back roads. By the time people are done cleaning out their houses and backyards, there will be couches, chairs, mattresses and miscellaneous appliances. Maybe a boat or two. If you hurry, a refrigerator left on Highway 116 could be yours now.

NANCY HAISTON

Forestville

Keeping company safely

EDITOR: During this challenging time when all of us need to do our part to help contain COVID-19, I consider myself very fortunate. I’m 76 years old, I’m healthy, my husband is healthy, and we live near family who are healthy and younger than we are. They are willing to shop and do other necessary tasks for us.