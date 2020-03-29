Subscribe

Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
March 29, 2020, 12:13AM

Money? No thanks

EDITOR: I would like Donald Trump to know that I do not want him wasting time or resources to give me $1,200. I am comfortably retired and want the money spent on virus testing kits, protective wear for our medical workers and first responders, ventilators, emergency medical stations for coronavirus testing and treatment.

If this inane idea moves forward, I promise to give my $1,200 to a single parent who needs the cash because she couldn’t work.

What a disastrous time to have such poor leadership for our country. May we as citizens do what we can to keep each other safe as we listen to reasonable state and county leaders. Be kind and be careful.

BOBBIE JOHANSON

Sebastopol

Golis’ contradiction

EDITOR: Like so many pundits, Pete Golis fails to recognize his own “possibility of a contradiction” (“Shelters in place, thinking about what leaders do,” March 22).

He refers to Bernie Sanders and “Medicare For All,” as do most of the mainstream thinkers, with a dismissive “the idea would be dead on arrival in Congress.”

He goes on to tell us that we need political leaders who can “generate timely solutions that work. Common sense helps, too. … We need leaders who will tell the truth and who have the skills necessary to save lives and rally Americans to their common purpose.”

Anyone who has taken even a moment to study Medicare for All knows that it produces better results at a lower cost and that we wouldn’t be having to negotiate with insurance companies to cover testing and medical care for those with the coronavirus.

Italy is in such trouble because it is led by reactionary nationalist numbskulls, just like the United States, not because a national health care system doesn’t work.

Rather than treating Sanders with elitist disdain, Golis should be directing his contempt at a Congress where proven solutions are “dead on arrival.” Golis wants solutions without thinking out of the box. Understand the contradiction? Anyone seen Joe Biden lately?

SUSAN COLLIER LAMONT

Santa Rosa

Keep teacher test

EDITOR: Dan Walters’ March 22 column (“Dumbing down state’s teacher licensing test”) reminded me that many inexperienced teacher hopefuls working on a credential may not have passed a course in how to teach reading or mathematics to varied levels of students in any given classroom.

Yet with this bill in the California Assembly, new teacher interns, or substitutes who haven’t passed a basic skills exam (CBEST) with a bachelor’s degree from a university, will be able to substitute in our classrooms. Or, as is already happening, people become interns without the education for teaching, yet are teaching English and mathematics to our kids in districts desperate for teachers.

CBEST is the minimum required toward a credential, or to substitute in a classroom? California credentialing requires one must take many tests in educational strategies, learning the skills-building techniques to teach English and mathematics. Those are the facts. Minimum isn’t the best, it’s the lowest needed to pass. Isn’t it? Passing a test doesn’t make a person smarter, but it shows that they studied what they were going to need to pass the test.

Assembly persons, yes, to the test.

PATTY BROWN

Petaluma

Heed the experts

EDITOR: “As most of you know, the — the level that we’ve had in our country is very low, and those people are getting better, or we think that in almost all cases they’re better, or getting (sic). We have a total of 15.”

Source: Donald Trump remarks on Feb 26.

“Scientists warned that the United States someday would become the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. That moment arrived on Thursday.”

Source: New York Times

Trump implied everything was under control, and some people foolishly believed him. But Trump was wrong, and the scientists were right. In one month we have gone from “nothing to see here” to leading the world in coronavirus victims.

Now Trump wants to “reopen the country” for business on April 12 against the advice of virtually everyone in the science and medical professions. Once again, some people foolishly believe him. If he and they are wrong again, imagine where we will be in another month. If he is wrong again, as he is almost certain to be, many thousands will die unnecessarily.

For once, Trump needs to listen to the experts. And for once, those who believe him need to get a grip.

MIKE BEAVERS

Santa Rosa

Valuing life

EDITOR: I read with interest Donald Trump’s assertion that the country should reopen by Easter, in spite of the warning from health experts against this strategy.

Allies of the president say that the risk to the economy is so great it is worth the sacrifice of losing lives to spare a potential depression. Trump has a new phrase, “The cure cannot be worse than the problem.” This mantra really is the Trump philosophy in a nutshell. Always, money and material wealth are the first priority.

His folks say, “We cannot destroy the American Dream.” The truth is that the American Dream isn’t wealth alone. Money is helpful and good, but it certainly is not on the top of my list of values.

This time of shelter at home is a valuable opportunity to reorganize the way we think about life and examine our activities to see what really matters in our short time upon this planet. None of us really knows what we would actually give our lives for until the defining moment comes, but I am sure I will not be sacrificing my life for United Airlines, Amazon and Walmart.

NOEL J. O’NEILL

Willits

