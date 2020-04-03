Friday’s Letters to the Editor

A time for glasses

EDITOR: We know that the coronavirus can spread person to person by a cough or sneeze that produces aerosols or airborne droplets that can be inhaled into a person’s nasal and throat passages. People can help block that spread by wearing a mask. But what many don’t know is that these airborne droplets can still settle onto a person’s ocular membranes, the conjunctiva, and transmit the infection that way.

Controlled studies performed in pre-K schools from many years ago have confirmed that such ocular-membrane transmission is drastically reduced by simply wearing glasses. These can be one’s everyday glasses or, for those who normally don’t require glasses, just a pair of clear nonprescription glasses, as are available at opticians everywhere. Larger, close-fitting frames are best.

For the next couple of months, please help block the spread of coronavirus by wearing glasses. Those using contact lenses should temporarily switch to glasses as well.

DR. BRIEN SEELEY

Santa Rosa

Coronavirus reality

EDITOR: It’s no longer a situation where we need to spend any time thinking about how to beat Donald Trump. My read is that he’s toast. It’s now a matter of surviving the coronavirus. We are on our own; the states have no ability to protect their citizens. And forget the feds. Clearly, they have failed massively and will continue to do so. Forget your stock account. Forget layoffs. Forget the unimaginable devastation to the economy.

If you are over 60, stay away from other people. If you’re under 60, stay away from people. COVID-19 is a killer. It doesn’t matter how good your insurance is, how rich you are, where you live, what your age is, what you’ve done with your life.

We know people who are ignoring the shelter-in-place advice.We admire their bravado. I’m 70; I’m at risk. The hospital may not be able to help me. I’m layin’ low, stayin’ home.

MARK DOWNING

Santa Rosa

Smiling Newsom

EDITOR: I’ve been watching Gov. Gavin Newsom’s news conferences. Why is he constantly smiling? This is not a laughing matter. Couldn’t he put on a more serious face? Millions of Californians look to our governor for leadership and confidence during these unprecedented times. Guess he just wants to look appealing and presidential for 2024.

GARY LOONEY

Bodega Bay

Health and the economy

EDITOR: A letter in Sunday’s paper claimed that the president doesn’t value life because he wants to restart the economy (“Valuing life”). The economy, our wealth, supports everything else, especially our medical care and our health. Just ask anyone who is now unable to work because of the health crisis. The economy and medical care shouldn’t be enemies.

JUNE KEEFER

Santa Rosa

Michelle Obama for VP

EDITOR: In his Sunday column, George Skelton did a good job of evaluating the pros and cons of various vicr presidential contenders, from former presidential candidates Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren to governors and senators Catherine Masto, Michelle Grisham and Gretchen Whitmer, to political outlier Stacey Abrams (“Biden must pick the right female VP”). He made no mention, however, of the strongest possible contender: Michelle Obama, the most- admired woman in the world.