Monday’s Letters to the Editor

April 13, 2020, 12:05AM

Set aside the squabbles

EDITOR: We are in the midst of a national crisis that includes concern for our economy, our national security and the vicious COVID-19 outbreak. The news media and the politicians divide this wonderful country with their left and right spin on the narratives. We need to come together as a nation and work to end this scourge. Let’s leave the blame, the “gotcha” and the name-calling for after we get back to normal or to the new normal. If we channel the negative energy to a positive energy, we will get through this faster and be a better country.

RENE LATOSA

Santa Rosa

Use the park

EDITOR: There are more than two dozen camper- and RV-compatible sites plus three cabins at the Spring Lake campground. These sites have potable water, shower facilities and flush toilets. Since it appears that the park will be closed for at least two months, the campground merits serious consideration for the placement of the dozen or so FEMA trailers now sitting idle while their intended occupants remain homeless.

JIM MARTIN

Santa Rosa

Political choices

EDITOR: Thank you for your editorial (“Brett Crozier’s profile in courage,” April 3) and the Max Boot column (“Captain’s firing put politics before safety,” April 5) concerning Capt. Brett Crozier. During our national crisis, some friends have said to me, “Everything would be fine if people would stop making something political out of this.” What they’re trying to say is that President Donald Trump and his administration are doing a fine job. It’s pretty obvious that nothing could be further from the truth.

The politicizing is coming from the top, whether it’s criticizing governors and mayors of blue states and cities, or Crozier being relieved of his command.

The man who made the move, ex-acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, was there because his predecessor was fired by the president for speaking out about Trump’s pardoning military personnel convicted of war crimes. Now we have an example made of a man, because his protests may have been construed by the president as criticism of the handling of the virus crisis.

Trump even took time at a recent press conference to attack Crozier, an exemplary officer who did the right thing. As a retired military officer myself, I’m embarrassed at the leadership our of military, and our country, has at this point in history.

DWIGHT DALEY

Santa Rosa

The queen and the king

EDITOR: Queen Elizabeth II is about to turn 94. Please compare her gracious, eloquent, uplifting message to the people of England (and the world) with the daily mutterings of our ignorant, incompetent, vainglorious King Donald (the first and last).

Like any good leader, the queen gave the praise and the credit to those who deserve it — her subjects, health personnel, the medical experts — and stepped into the background, leaving management to the people who know something.

The king relishes every moment in front of the cameras, even though he continues to exhibit all those traits of a bad leader that appeal only to his most rabid fans. He undeservedly takes all of the credit, and the blame and responsibility go to everyone else. And, by virtue of his ever-visible face, he has actually climbed to within shouting distance of 50% popularity.

Can we trade our king for a queen?

J. CHRIS KUHN

Santa Rosa

Care for your car

EDITOR: Just in case no one else has written about this, we all need to remember that car batteries can run down over prolonged periods of nondriving, as may well be the case for many of us during our sheltering at home. Every 10 days or so, taking your vehicle out for a spin of 5 miles or more to do a little sightseeing, even if you don’t get out for any reason, should keep things in good working order for a time when you may have an urgent need to drive somewhere.

JIM LOBDELL

Santa Rosa

Cynical commentary

EDITOR: Bill Whalen’s op-ed piece is the most cynical piece of writing I’ve seen in a long time (“California’s sacred contract breached by virus,” April 5). We need hope now, not words from someone in a privileged position claiming Californians are incapable of rising to the occasion. Yes, there are incredible challenges ahead but his dark view is bizarre and not helpful in any way.

Pronouncing such lack of faith in our ability to address the crisis is condemnable.

LESLIE VIVIAN

Petaluma

Air pollution

EDITOR: On our TVs we watched the coronavirus travel around the world. A simple cough by a human carrier moved the disease by land, sea and air travel from country to country. We 7.5 billion humans like to travel everywhere. Once the threat was accepted by the governments of the world, nearly complete shutdowns of travel were enacted. It was a little late as governments move more slowly than the virus.

A side effect of the shutdown of worldwide travel was readily picked up by satellites and by local testing of the air. A marvelous cleaning of the air occurred, and we can breathe better. Think of how clean the air might be if this quarantine lasts for, say, three months.

I doubt if we have reduced the pollution by even 50%. Power plants are still burning coal and hydrocarbons. What if we really tried to switch to green energy? Have we learned anything from this contagion?

TOM COCHRANE

The Sea Ranch

