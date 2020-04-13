Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Set aside the squabbles

EDITOR: We are in the midst of a national crisis that includes concern for our economy, our national security and the vicious COVID-19 outbreak. The news media and the politicians divide this wonderful country with their left and right spin on the narratives. We need to come together as a nation and work to end this scourge. Let’s leave the blame, the “gotcha” and the name-calling for after we get back to normal or to the new normal. If we channel the negative energy to a positive energy, we will get through this faster and be a better country.

RENE LATOSA

Santa Rosa

Use the park

EDITOR: There are more than two dozen camper- and RV-compatible sites plus three cabins at the Spring Lake campground. These sites have potable water, shower facilities and flush toilets. Since it appears that the park will be closed for at least two months, the campground merits serious consideration for the placement of the dozen or so FEMA trailers now sitting idle while their intended occupants remain homeless.

JIM MARTIN

Santa Rosa

Political choices

EDITOR: Thank you for your editorial (“Brett Crozier’s profile in courage,” April 3) and the Max Boot column (“Captain’s firing put politics before safety,” April 5) concerning Capt. Brett Crozier. During our national crisis, some friends have said to me, “Everything would be fine if people would stop making something political out of this.” What they’re trying to say is that President Donald Trump and his administration are doing a fine job. It’s pretty obvious that nothing could be further from the truth.

The politicizing is coming from the top, whether it’s criticizing governors and mayors of blue states and cities, or Crozier being relieved of his command.

The man who made the move, ex-acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, was there because his predecessor was fired by the president for speaking out about Trump’s pardoning military personnel convicted of war crimes. Now we have an example made of a man, because his protests may have been construed by the president as criticism of the handling of the virus crisis.

Trump even took time at a recent press conference to attack Crozier, an exemplary officer who did the right thing. As a retired military officer myself, I’m embarrassed at the leadership our of military, and our country, has at this point in history.

DWIGHT DALEY

Santa Rosa

The queen and the king

EDITOR: Queen Elizabeth II is about to turn 94. Please compare her gracious, eloquent, uplifting message to the people of England (and the world) with the daily mutterings of our ignorant, incompetent, vainglorious King Donald (the first and last).

Like any good leader, the queen gave the praise and the credit to those who deserve it — her subjects, health personnel, the medical experts — and stepped into the background, leaving management to the people who know something.

The king relishes every moment in front of the cameras, even though he continues to exhibit all those traits of a bad leader that appeal only to his most rabid fans. He undeservedly takes all of the credit, and the blame and responsibility go to everyone else. And, by virtue of his ever-visible face, he has actually climbed to within shouting distance of 50% popularity.