Lopez: Straight talk from medical experts

So you’ve got some aches and pains, a rattling cough and you’re beginning to panic because the problem could be you know what. Should you take an aspirin, call your doctor or get yourself to the nearest hospital as soon as possible?

In the swirl of information about the coronavirus and with the death toll mounting by the hour, it can be hard to know the right response, and even harder to stay calm. So I reached out to an old friend for some straight talk.

Dr. Mark Morocco works in the emergency room at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, and he’s one of thousands of heroic medical staffers worldwide trying to stem the spread of the pandemic, sometimes at great personal risk.

We don’t know how bad things will get, Morocco said, but it’s critical to limit the spread of the virus by honoring the calls for social distancing — and by not rushing to the hospital if we feel a bit under the weather.

“Right now, we’re still seeing way too many people showing up … saying they want testing and need treatment that doesn’t exist,” Morocco said.

None of that is helping, he said. It doesn’t help already-stressed hospitals and medical staffs, and it doesn’t help patients who probably don’t have the virus and certainly don’t belong in the hospital. That’s where the truly sick people are, Morocco says,so steer clear if you can.

Even for most people with coronavirus, Morocco said, an ICU bed isn’t necessary. You’ve got to be really sick, he said, to go to the ER. He understands the anxiety out there, though, especially since coronavirus can look and feel a lot like flu. (The coronavirus cough feels like a dry burn, he said).

So how do you determine when to seek help, or when you need hospitalization?

“If you’re unable to get out of the Barcalounger and walk three steps to the bathroom,” Morocco said, you’re sick enough to get immediate help. “If you can’t think clearly and can’t breathe and speak normally … that’s a reason to come in.”

Otherwise, Morocco said, you’re better off staying home. Even if you do have the coronavirus.

Don’t take chances, and seek medical help if necessary. But unless symptoms are severe enough to require a ventilator or urgent medical procedures, Morocco suggests that you set up a “sick” room at home to distance yourself from others.

If you can still eat and drink, those are good signs, Morocco said. And he advised that you do what grandmas did back in the day. Make some chicken soup, because water and salt make for a good IV fluid. And put some bleach into a bucket and use it to sterilize everything.

Since it’s always good to get a second opinion, I also checked in with Dr. Joe Risser in San Diego, who has been screening patients with coronavirus-like symptoms and determining whether they need to be hospitalized.

Risser agreed 100% with Morocco. Sick patients may just have the flu, he said, and even if it’s the coronavirus, staying home might be the best plan unless symptoms are severe. And yet there’s so much anxiety, patients are needlessly worrying themselves and taking risks by visiting a clinic that, even though sanitized regularly, is still full of sick people.