Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

April 8, 2020, 12:07AM

Navy (in)justice

EDITOR: Edward Gallagher was accused of cutting the throat of an incapacitated Islamic fighter, and he was convicted of posing with the victim’s body. He was pardoned, and his rank was restored. Capt. Brett Cozier cleared his throat and probably saved the lives of some of those in his command. He was relieved of that command.

So, pardoner-in-chief, any thoughts?

JEFF ARGENTINE

Petaluma

A lame excuse

EDITOR: When we were kids, everyone I grew up with understood that we must learn to accomplish two or more tasks at the same time. For example, we went to school and dealt with homework in the evening. We had play dates and chores to do for our parents on the weekend. We navigated all these obligations simultaneously, by the age of 7.

I find it amazing, therefore, that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on national TV that the impeachment hearings distracted the GOP from the emerging COVID-19 disaster. Were they really unable to manage two very important tasks? I mean they’re so much older than 7.

I have known children with more integrity.

STEPHEN BURGESS

Santa Rosa

Learning from the past

EDITOR: Parallels have been drawn between the flu epidemic of 1918 and the coronavirus of 2020. Perhaps the story of my father’s brush with death in 1918 will help to emphasize the need, for young and old alike, to heed the advice of medical experts and not that of frustrated politicians.

Dad was a healthy 17-year-old farm kid in the upper portion of Michigan when he contracted the flu. In his autobiography, he details three weeks when he ran a temperature of 105 degrees and was tended around the clock by family members and friends. He was delirious much of that time and relied on those tending him for many of the details. For many of those days and nights, folks sat by his bed in case he choked on the fluid from his lungs, and doing what they could to break the fever.

In the six weeks after the fever broke he recuperated enough that he felt he could go back to work. However, he had a relapse, and it took two years before he could even think of returning to work.

Need more be said about our attitudes toward the present crisis?

WES BRUBACHER

Geyserville

Virus do’s and don’ts

EDITOR: We are experiencing a most unusual time in dealing with and addressing the coronavirus pandemic. In that regard, I have developed just a few do’s and don’ts that could be addressed by all.

Do be prudent and follow the guidelines and directives set forth by the knowledgeable folks in the medical arena (e.g. Dr. Anthony Fauci).

Don’t ignore directives, even if you feel well. If you aren’t infected, don’t take the chance to be infected and, then, infect a loved one.

Do support those in need who have been impacted by the virus. For example, provide assistance to proven, nonprofit organizations that provide housing or shelter for those needing it most.

Don’t let our government allow private entities to continue acquiring apartments and homes for the purpose of their returns and returns for their investors. Those forced out will be in difficult positions to find new accommodations.

Do purchase what you need from markets or stores. Companies, farmers and others are still producing what you used before and what you will need going forward.

Don’t hoard or overpurchase. Those excess purchases and acquisitions are taking from others who need it as much, if not more, than you.

GENE VALLA

San Francisco

Looking within

EDITOR: Like everyone in our community, I am deeply concerned about the current catastrophe and how both the virus itself and the reactions from every corner are so radically affecting every part of our lives. I don’t like most of it and fear for the unknown future. But I sense a reality much deeper than the obvious that I am striving to be more aware of.

This is Passover and Easter week, a time to remember the challenges surmounted by ancient generations. It is high spring. We have had nourishing rains and beautiful skies. My neighbors are out walking more and talking at a safe distance. All these things and more are calling me to a personal sense of spiritual renewal. What better time to pursue the matters of the soul?

The policy conversations and debates will certainly go on for many months. There will be considerable pain to navigate and perhaps better outcomes for the future. Regardless of what occurs, wouldn’t we be better equipped to move forward if we take regular time to seek the deeper things of the spirit? During this Holy Week, may God bless us all, and God bless America.

LAWRENCE LEHR

Santa Rosa

Protecting workers

EDITOR: Grocery workers and other providers of essential services are exposed to hundreds of community members each day. Please mask and glove with the best products available to you before going to stores or service providers.

DR. BILL DIXON

Windsor

