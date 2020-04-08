Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Navy (in)justice

EDITOR: Edward Gallagher was accused of cutting the throat of an incapacitated Islamic fighter, and he was convicted of posing with the victim’s body. He was pardoned, and his rank was restored. Capt. Brett Cozier cleared his throat and probably saved the lives of some of those in his command. He was relieved of that command.

So, pardoner-in-chief, any thoughts?

JEFF ARGENTINE

Petaluma

A lame excuse

EDITOR: When we were kids, everyone I grew up with understood that we must learn to accomplish two or more tasks at the same time. For example, we went to school and dealt with homework in the evening. We had play dates and chores to do for our parents on the weekend. We navigated all these obligations simultaneously, by the age of 7.

I find it amazing, therefore, that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on national TV that the impeachment hearings distracted the GOP from the emerging COVID-19 disaster. Were they really unable to manage two very important tasks? I mean they’re so much older than 7.

I have known children with more integrity.

STEPHEN BURGESS

Santa Rosa

Learning from the past

EDITOR: Parallels have been drawn between the flu epidemic of 1918 and the coronavirus of 2020. Perhaps the story of my father’s brush with death in 1918 will help to emphasize the need, for young and old alike, to heed the advice of medical experts and not that of frustrated politicians.

Dad was a healthy 17-year-old farm kid in the upper portion of Michigan when he contracted the flu. In his autobiography, he details three weeks when he ran a temperature of 105 degrees and was tended around the clock by family members and friends. He was delirious much of that time and relied on those tending him for many of the details. For many of those days and nights, folks sat by his bed in case he choked on the fluid from his lungs, and doing what they could to break the fever.

In the six weeks after the fever broke he recuperated enough that he felt he could go back to work. However, he had a relapse, and it took two years before he could even think of returning to work.

Need more be said about our attitudes toward the present crisis?

WES BRUBACHER

Geyserville

Virus do’s and don’ts

EDITOR: We are experiencing a most unusual time in dealing with and addressing the coronavirus pandemic. In that regard, I have developed just a few do’s and don’ts that could be addressed by all.

Do be prudent and follow the guidelines and directives set forth by the knowledgeable folks in the medical arena (e.g. Dr. Anthony Fauci).

Don’t ignore directives, even if you feel well. If you aren’t infected, don’t take the chance to be infected and, then, infect a loved one.

Do support those in need who have been impacted by the virus. For example, provide assistance to proven, nonprofit organizations that provide housing or shelter for those needing it most.

Don’t let our government allow private entities to continue acquiring apartments and homes for the purpose of their returns and returns for their investors. Those forced out will be in difficult positions to find new accommodations.