McManus: Big government starts looking good to Republicans

The era of small government is over — and a Republican president is helping to end it.

For more than a century, our two major parties have been defined by their attitudes toward the size and scope of the federal government. Democrats were expansionists; the GOP insisted on limited government, the smaller the better.

But the coronavirus has made almost every politician a free-spending activist, beginning with President Donald Trump. He has promised to use every resource of the federal government not only to counter the epidemic but to make sure the economy recovers.

“We are going to save American workers, and we are going to save them very quickly,” he said Monday. “If you had a viable business in January, we are committed to ensuring that the rescue is there.”

If a Democrat were in the White House, GOP deficit hawks almost certainly would have fought for a smaller, more targeted bill.

When President Barack Obama proposed a $787 billion stimulus to help the economy recover from the Great Recession in 2009, almost every Republican in Congress opposed the plan as too large.

This time, almost every Republican is supporting a $2 trillion stimulus package that includes billions in loans for companies, states and citizens; help for state-run unemployment insurance programs; and direct payments of $1,200 to most adults — a measure that once would have been mocked as shoveling money out of airplanes.

The cost more than doubled in just a few days, making it the biggest economic stimulus package in history.

One reason for the GOP support is that the economic crisis touched off by the pandemic could be worse than the Great Recession, with some forecasts of unemployment soaring to 20% or more.

But another is that we have a Republican president — and he knows that his chance to win reelection will plummet without vigorous action to save the economy.

“Trump decided to go big, and Republicans fell in line,” Geoffrey Kabaservice, who has written a history of the GOP, told me. “It raises a deeper question: Is conservatism separable from Trumpism anymore?”

In that unexpected and very limited sense, we may be lucky that Trump is in the White House at this moment.

He may not know much about crisis management or epidemiology, but he wants to spend whatever it takes to save the economy — and he can command his party to follow.

But then, Trump was never really a fiscal conservative.

When he ran for president, he broke with GOP orthodoxy by promising never to cut Social Security or Medicare, the two biggest federal domestic spending programs.

He promised, implausibly, to balance the federal budget in eight years — but in office, he has never tried to fulfill that pledge.

Instead, the centerpiece of his first term was a $1.5 trillion tax cut that made the federal deficit much deeper — nearly $1 trillion last year, before anyone had ever heard of COVID-19.

And he’s always been a fan of government subsidies for business — at least when he was the recipient.

He was the first real estate developer in New York to win a public subsidy for commercial projects under programs initially reserved for improving slum neighborhoods.