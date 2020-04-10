Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Off-the-grid workers

EDITOR: Many off-the-grid and subcontract workers, such as housekeepers and landscapers, are continuing to work. These workers need their jobs and need to be paid, of course, but seem to have slipped through the cracks of the stay-at-home order. With few exceptions, their work doesn’t fall in the category of essential critical infrastructure work. And there are a variety of ways that, in the course of doing their work, they can spread the coronavirus. Individual households, landlords and owners of businesses should continue to pay these workers, but pay them not to work. This will better protect us all.

CAROL CRABILL

Petaluma

Recall Essick

EDITOR: How is it possible, in perhaps the most liberal county in the country, with virtually no gun violence, that our sheriff could list gun shops as essential businesses (“Gun stores allowed to stay open,” April 3)? What connection do gun sales have with the medical crisis that is afflicting us and the entire world. Sheriff Mark Essick’s decision says all we need to know about him. He should be recalled.

BILL DOYLE

Santa Rosa

Imagine if Crozier waited

EDITOR: Suppose Capt. Brett Crozier had waited for the “chain of command” to finally respond to his desperate entreaties to help save the sailors under his command. Would that course of (in)action have had a better outcome? Can you say damned if you do and damned if you don’t? Of course he would have been criticized and demeaned, and rightfully so, for allowing the entire ship to become infected.

This is just another example of the bungled, disjointed, foundationless approach to this pandemic coming from the White House.

This selfless man put his people above his very career. I say reinstate the captain to his ship when/if he fully recovers from his own COVID-19 illness. It’s not too late to right a wrong.

RICHARD HERBERT

Sebastopol

Appropriate action

EDITOR: Most civilians don’t understand the workings of the military. As a former U.S. naval officer, I can tell you the actions taken against Capt. Brett Crozier by the acting secretary of Navy were justified.

The military chain of command was broken when Crozier’s memo was leaked to the media. He bypassed his superiors and broke operational security; that is, he made public the fact that his ship’s operational readiness had been compromised. A unit’s operational status is classified information. He publicly let the Chinese know that one of our two carriers in the Pacific is effectively out of commission.

Furthermore, he showed complete lack of good judgment by allowing his ship to make a port call in Vietnam as the pandemic was spreading throughout Asia. The COVID-19 cases onboard his ship began after that port call. In my opinion, this was a dereliction of his duty to safeguard his ship and the health of his crew.

Dereliction of duty and insubordination are cause to relieve any captain of their command. The Navy took the appropriate action.

MARK PROTIVA

Cotati

Undercutting nurses

EDITOR: The Press Democrat reported that nurses working at Kaiser Permanente’s Santa Rosa hospital and Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital have been warned they will be sent home and told to stay there without pay for wearing N95 respirator masks that put them at greater risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 (“Nurses protest no-mask policies,” March 24). It would be good to remind these hospitals’ executives of what happened to PG&E’s management when it bungled its response to recent wildfires.