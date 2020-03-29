Close to Home: Crisis amplifies need for rural broadband

As rural residents of California seek to do our part to stop the spread of the coronavirus, we face a serious obstacle: The abysmal state of our broadband connections.

Many of our neighbors cannot self-isolate without losing their jobs because they cannot work from home. Parents of children whose schools have closed cannot continue their children’s education because they cannot access the internet. Telemedicine is nonexistent.

And the basic human need to virtually reach out for companionship and reassurance — something so simple as grandparents “seeing” their grandbabies — is often, sadly, out of reach. Safety is at stake.

We have faced repeated crises, from fires to floods to power shutoffs and now a pandemic. As the digital age rockets forward and transforms our daily lives, rural Californians are left behind.

Now, more than ever, is the time to close the digital divide. We urgently need the state to extend reliable, public safety grade broadband to rural California.

We more than understand that suddenly we have gone from having a magnificent rainy day fund to tremendous strain on our resources.

This is a rainy day, but it is also an opportunity for vision and action. The need is irrefutable: We should have rural/urban equivalency in the quality of internet access and at the same costs to consumers. Funding gaps should be bridged as a public policy investment.

Sadly, we know all too well how our fairgrounds gets pressed into service as the command center and the evacuation and recovery center in emergencies. It is imperative, as a matter of public safety, that our fairgrounds have open access, high-speed internet.

Immediate recommendations include:

Scaling up Sonoma-Fi, a model program whereby our county libraries lend mobile Wi-Fi hotspots, providing connectivity at home.

Right now, there is an equipment issue; there aren’t enough devices available. The vendors simply cannot fulfill orders. Wireless providers should upgrade plans so all cellphones work as hot spots.

Many telecommunications companies have portable cellular towers, known as COWS (cellars towers on wheels), which should be strategically deployed, at, for example, our fairgrounds. (As an aside, it’s funny to be asking for COWS in Sonoma.)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will soon be funding a new wave of broadband infrastructure grants. It would be immensely helpful for our state, and other Western states, for the definition of “emergency facilities” to include fairgrounds.

If there is one thing we can deliver for our unserved and underserved communities, we feel it should be expanding broadband. So much will flow from this one accomplishment.

Sadly, progress has been glacial. What’s needed is a sense of urgency, coupled with the governor’s clout, to get the various stakeholders to work together and break through the inertia. We need to face the fact that there is no market solution to cover the costs of expanding rural broadband. It must be public policy.

Based on Federal Communications Commission standards, of the 686,054 rural households in the state, 48.6% are unserved at broadband speeds of 25 megabytes per second downstream and 3 megabytes per second upstream, compared with 2.7% of urban households.

This year marks my family’s 44th vintage growing grapes, making wine and living in western Sonoma County. We farm 164 acres of chardonnay and pinot noir and know firsthand the needs for broadband in the vineyard and for our business.

Just as rivers, then railroads and then highways brought prosperity, so too can the “information highway” in our rural areas, especially as a growing population gets pushed out of the cities. We saw this in 2017, when families displaced by the wildfires moved into temporary housing only to find how limited they were in terms of coverage just a few miles west of Santa Rosa.

From day one, Gov. Gavin Newsom has pledged his support to rural communities. He has been true to his word. We hope the governor agrees with the wisdom of not letting this crisis go to waste.

Joy Sterling, the CEO and a partner in Iron Horse Vineyards in Sebastopol, chairs the California Democratic Party Rural Caucus.

