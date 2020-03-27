Subscribe

Friday’s Letters to the Editor

March 27, 2020, 12:07AM

Withholding information

EDITOR: Sonoma County Public Health Officer Sundari Mase said the county will begin providing demographic details once the county’s patient count reaches 50 (“First virus death in county,” Saturday). I’m disgusted with this officer who thinks exposing us for reasons of statistics or anonymity until 50 are infected is the right thing to do. If we knew where the virus was spreading we could take even more precautions. I live in Healdsburg and have heard of no cases here. It is chilling to think such information is deliberately being withheld.

BATJA CATES

Healdsburg

California health care

EDITOR: Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn’t deserve credit for getting us health care. Michael Hiltzik’s commentary made it sound like we should all be thankful to Schwarzenegger for putting Obamacare in place in California (“How California made Obamacare work,” Sunday).

Health insurance isn’t the same as health care. Remember that our Legislature passed single-payer health care twice, and both times Schwarzenegger vetoed the bills. Remember when he was being criticized by the nurses union in California and said, “I kick their butt”? That is how much he cares for health care workers.

Schwarzenegger, like so many in California government, is owned by the insurance industry. He is no health care hero.

Let’s instead give kudos to people like Sheila Kuehl, who sponsored the bills that he vetoed in 2006 and 2008, and Tom Ammiano, who created the universal health care program Healthy San Francisco, which showed that universal health care is popular, saves lives and even works under capitalism.

Insurance companies have no place in our health care system. I want universal health care, not health care controlled by the insurance industry.

MOLLY MARTIN

Santa Rosa

Keep parks open

EDITOR: I’m aghast that authorities are suddenly slamming the door shut on our parks and beaches. Even in the current crisis, this is overreacting. The throngs on the beaches this past Sunday were predictable. People need open space, fresh air, sunshine and contact with nature for health and sanity.

If you want smaller crowds, send park rangers and volunteers to block off some percentage of parking at parks and beaches. Tell people they have an hour or two at the beach, then make room for someone else. Have a ranger wander the beach periodically to remind folks to keep proper distance. Do this every weekend while the weather warms to keep the predictable situation in check without draconian measures.

I drove along the coast myself this past Sunday. Even on crowded beaches, I was impressed by how much folks kept appropriate spacing. We ended up at Blind Beach. The parking lot was 90% full, but the beach seemed sparsely populated. Better management at other beaches and parks would yield similar results and make closures unnecessary.

NILES SZWED

Cotati

Trump’s vocabulary

EDITOR: Honesty up front: I don’t support President Donald Trump. I oppose his environmental disruption, the pro- corporation, anti-worker bias, the lack of personal ethics.

While self-quarantining, I listened to a coronavirus news conference. I later read the transcript online. I discovered a new reason I don’t care for his presidency — his under- developed vocabulary. It is repetitive, banal, vacuous.

When I taught language, I advised students that “very” is usually superfluous. It is equivalent of “umm” in a spoken statement. In his responses, Trump used “very,” plus an adjective or adverb, 62 times. He doubled up, using “very, very” eight times. Nine times he used the empty word “really.” The self-congratulatory words “tremendous,” “incredible” and “fantastic” were expressed 14 times. As president, we need someone who thinks and speaks like an adult.

PHIL WEIL

Santa Rosa

A case of ‘the slows’

EDITOR: Abraham Lincoln fired the general leading the Union Army for not being more in aggressive in fighting the Civil War. Lincoln said he had “the slows.” That general is now the president. Too bad we don’t have Abe here to say, “You’re fired.”

JOHN BRACCI

Santa Rosa

Owners need help, too

EDITOR: As a rental property owner who keeps the rent as low as possible, I salute our county supervisors for providing renters with protection from eviction (“Renters get eviction protection,” Wednesday). But by purposefully ignoring the issue of how property owners are supposed to pay our property taxes and all the other costs associated with owning property when rent isn’t paid, they do great disservice and harm to owners who operate on as small a margin as possible. It is only fair to approve delaying property tax payments since the supervisors have approved that rent doesn’t have to be paid.

THOMAS FREDERICKSON

Petaluma

