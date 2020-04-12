Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Life in America

EDITOR: In Sonoma County, we have experienced hardships from the effects of wildfires in 2017 and 2019 to the pandemic today. While so many of our family members, friends and neighbors have endured terrible consequences, we have seen so many more of our citizens rise to the occasion to help others, from first responders to health care workers and so many others.

As we experience these hardships, we need to realize as Americans what it’s like for people living in many parts of the world who aren’t blessed by the bounty we enjoy. We will survive this current challenge and learn from it to be more prepared for the next difficult situation.

I hope all Americans will realize how good we have it and will be more generous to all those in need in the future.

DON RAIMONDI

Santa Rosa

Coburn’s legacy

EDITOR: I was disappointed to see no coverage in your paper of the recent passing of former Sen. Tom Coburn of Oklahoma. In his self-imposed term limits in the House and Senate, he campaigned against parochial spending and waste and made famous “the bridge to nowhere” in Alaska that led to a broader earmark ban.

In a newspaper article he succinctly noted, “I don’t think Washington can fix Washington. You’re always going to have this built-in conflict of getting reelected. Parochial interests will trump the best interests of the nation, and the actors will do what’s expedient to be popular. It doesn’t have to be that way. There’s hundreds of thousands of people who could do these jobs well. All it takes is common sense and courage.”

You missed reporting on Thomas Allen Coburn, who had convictions but was pragmatic about getting things done. He was the model for a self-governing citizen legislator imagined by our founders, as well as a physician and an American patriot.

PERRY FREE

Santa Rosa

Crozier is guilty

EDITOR: The most important internet article is from Thomas Modly, who just stepped down as acting secretary of the Navy. This letter states the facts and the accounting of why Capt. Brett Crozier was relieved from his command.

Crozier did make a request via chain of command, Modly called the captain and told him the virus problem was being worked on. A captain’s job is to protect his crew and ship and follow Navy regulations. At this point no lives have been lost.

The captain didn’t wait, and sent out 20 to 30 emails. It seems Crozier jumped the gun. Modly explained in his letter that the Navy’s top brass had to consider many factors before coming to aid of the USS Roosevelt. The Navy has many ships, manned perhaps by 15,000 men and women, patrolling the seas.

Being retired military, I believe the captain is guilty by not fallowing the chain of command and sending unauthorized emails. He does not make me proud, but very disappointed in Navy leadership.

HAROLD RANDOLPH

Bodega Bay

A true leader

EDITOR: We applaud Capt. Brett Crozier for placing the safety of his personnel first and foremost, at the expense of his illustrious career.