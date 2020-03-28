Friday’s Letters to the Editor

On a deadly course

EDITOR: The course that we as a nation are headed on will lead to widespread infection, resulting in unprecedented fatalities. The fact that there is nothing in place to allow for widespread testing and quick results, coupled with contact tracing, science-based messaging and quarantines must be remedied. There is no other solution available.

This isn’t so much a medical solution as a public policy solution led by capable leadership, which we quit simply don’t have at the federal level.

We must immediately implement these measures at a local level and, in the meantime, enforce with rigor the current restrictions, which ultimately will save countless lives.

The fact that large populations don’t believe this is a concern, aside from the virus itself, will be the direct cause of widespread death. The virus doesn’t care whether we believe it is real.

WALLACE FRANCIS

Santa Rosa

Information blackout

EDITOR: The longer Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer, waits “for the number of confirmed cases to reach 50 before she will release any demographic information about the people who have contracted coronavirus,” the longer people in the county and beyond are potentially exposed to infection without knowing it, or even have a chance to know it (“First virus death in county,” March 20).

Particularly now that “the communicable disease team is being trained this weekend … in reaching out to everyone who may have been exposed … and keeping regular contact with them over a period of two weeks,” it seems a bit late and lame to put it mildly (“County officials step up efforts to track virus,” Thursday).

How is that fair, or even safe? What sense does it make from a public health standpoint?

The county is and has been hiding behind patient confidentiality for its dangerously slow pace in getting the virus under control. I fear there are a lot more cases coming that could and should have been identified and quickly choked off.

ED SHOOP

Sonoma

We need the library

EDITOR: At a time like this, with everyone stuck at home and schools closed, you would think the libraries could find a reasonable compromise, rather than totally shutting down.

Why couldn’t they at least be open, with a skeleton staff, just for reserved pickups and drop-offs? They could allow no more than five or so people in at a time, and library staff wouldn’t need to get close to visitors.

The library just sent out a survey asking what people would like the library to do. We would like them to put themselves out just a bit for taxpayers, especially at a time like this. People really need books and media right now.

NANCY HAIR

Sebastopol

Don’t skip your flu shot

EDITOR: One year ago, on March 27, my husband of 40 years, Brian Elliott, died as a result of not protecting himself with a flu shot (“Former fire chief found 2nd career in cannabis,” March 28, 2019). He was a busy man and just didn’t take the time to get one last year.

It was reported that he died from diverticulitis. This wasn’t correct. Brian did have that condition but no bacterial infection was found, even after extensive testing.