Subscribe

Friday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
March 28, 2020, 12:09AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

On a deadly course

EDITOR: The course that we as a nation are headed on will lead to widespread infection, resulting in unprecedented fatalities. The fact that there is nothing in place to allow for widespread testing and quick results, coupled with contact tracing, science-based messaging and quarantines must be remedied. There is no other solution available.

This isn’t so much a medical solution as a public policy solution led by capable leadership, which we quit simply don’t have at the federal level.

We must immediately implement these measures at a local level and, in the meantime, enforce with rigor the current restrictions, which ultimately will save countless lives.

The fact that large populations don’t believe this is a concern, aside from the virus itself, will be the direct cause of widespread death. The virus doesn’t care whether we believe it is real.

WALLACE FRANCIS

Santa Rosa

Information blackout

EDITOR: The longer Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer, waits “for the number of confirmed cases to reach 50 before she will release any demographic information about the people who have contracted coronavirus,” the longer people in the county and beyond are potentially exposed to infection without knowing it, or even have a chance to know it (“First virus death in county,” March 20).

Particularly now that “the communicable disease team is being trained this weekend … in reaching out to everyone who may have been exposed … and keeping regular contact with them over a period of two weeks,” it seems a bit late and lame to put it mildly (“County officials step up efforts to track virus,” Thursday).

How is that fair, or even safe? What sense does it make from a public health standpoint?

The county is and has been hiding behind patient confidentiality for its dangerously slow pace in getting the virus under control. I fear there are a lot more cases coming that could and should have been identified and quickly choked off.

ED SHOOP

Sonoma

We need the library

EDITOR: At a time like this, with everyone stuck at home and schools closed, you would think the libraries could find a reasonable compromise, rather than totally shutting down.

Why couldn’t they at least be open, with a skeleton staff, just for reserved pickups and drop-offs? They could allow no more than five or so people in at a time, and library staff wouldn’t need to get close to visitors.

The library just sent out a survey asking what people would like the library to do. We would like them to put themselves out just a bit for taxpayers, especially at a time like this. People really need books and media right now.

NANCY HAIR

Sebastopol

Don’t skip your flu shot

EDITOR: One year ago, on March 27, my husband of 40 years, Brian Elliott, died as a result of not protecting himself with a flu shot (“Former fire chief found 2nd career in cannabis,” March 28, 2019). He was a busy man and just didn’t take the time to get one last year.

It was reported that he died from diverticulitis. This wasn’t correct. Brian did have that condition but no bacterial infection was found, even after extensive testing.

Brian’s body overreacted to the flu virus and went into septic shock. This can and did happen to a vibrant and active 65-year-old man. On Sunday, he got the sniffles, on Monday he had body aches but no fever, and by 2:30 a.m. Tuesday he felt worse with a slight fever. Brian went to the ER, ended up in ICU and died early Wednesday morning despite the heroic efforts by Sutter Hospital staff to save him.

Please use the shock of Brian’s sudden death and our family’s heartache to take action. You can’t get vaccinated against COVID-19, but when it is safe you can get a flu shot. Think of the difference it would have made.

RHONDA ELLIOTT

Santa Rosa

Mortality rates

EDITOR: Laura Dilley is worried about losing her freedom and writes that the flu kills 20,000 or so annually (“Losing our freedom,” Letters, Thursday). The United States now has the largest number of coronavirus cases in the world — more than 100,000, as of Friday — and a mortality rate of about 1.5%. If the current rate of increase in cases and mortality remains constant, we will surpass 65,000 cases and 20,000 deaths in less than two weeks.

LARRY MARTIN

Sebastopol

Climate lessons

EDITOR: The pandemic is preparing us for action needed to repair the damage we have done to our climate. This immediate threat to our health is motivating everyone to reduce carbon-producing travel to a minimum. If we apply these new behaviors of travel only when necessary and working, studying, worshipping and meeting via the internet instead of driving, then we are acting to solve the climate emergency. The oil industry and the economies that rely on it must be helped to find other means to support their economies.

KATY BAUMGRAS

Sebastopol

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine