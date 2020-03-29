Borrelli: If you’re not uncomfortable, you’re not doing social distancing right

We’re in this together. (Just don’t stand so close.)

We’re unified in our goal. (But look, 6 feet away, OK?)

If you haven’t been outside lately, let me paint a picture: People are outside but not many people are outside, and wherever people are going right now — to grocery stores, jogging trails, gas stations — an elaborate dance is happening, a social distancing pas de deux, being learned on the fly, more awkward than a junior high slow dance to “Stairway to Heaven.” I make light of this because it’s unnerving and it’s sad, and because I don’t know how else to address such a profound change in no less than the way we are regarding one other, at least today, with much of the country closed for community.

A man in a car was in front of me at a red light one morning recently. He got out of that car and walked around to the trunk, hunted for something, forced me to sit through another cycle of traffic lights, took his sweet time, then pulled out what resembled an Apple cord, waved thanks for my assumed patience, climbed into his car and, despite a new red light, drove through.

I arrived in a mostly empty parking garage, and as I walked to the elevators, a cleaning person looked up and jumped back, startled by the sight of another person. He said nothing, I said nothing and we continued on, as if one of us were a deer that suddenly appeared.

Outside, while walking toward an office building, a woman wearing headphones, coming from the other direction, stepped further away from me the closer I approached, and I did the same, two magnet poles, pushing each other towards the edges of the sidewalk.

Step outside, you’ll see: Our rules of engagement are fracturing.

The social contract is breaking, and yet, at the moment, surprise: For once, those breaks are well-intentioned. It’s the ironic dance sweeping the land, the one that forces us to acknowledge and appreciate each another, even as it pushes us physically apart.

One step up, two steps back.

I drove into a Jiffy Lube and noticed employees scattered across the garage, talking and laughing as if the oil changing pit were a camp fire. I was asked if I wanted to stay in my car. Since I didn’t, someone held open my door and asked if I wanted to stand inside the waiting room or outside. I waited in the waiting room, and the assistant manager stood on the other side of the waiting room and, yep, he said, weird times. The day before, he had a customer who got angry. Guy stepped toward the manager, the manager stepped back, so the man threw up his hands in offense, he’s not sick, he doesn’t have a virus, he’s fine, but huh, OK, know what, the hell with you, he’s taking his business elsewhere.

The assistant manager told me this and shrugged.

Out on the Lakefront Trail jogging path, Nia Ellis of Chicago was running when she saw, ahead, three women, each about 6 feet apart, speed-walking, side by side, spread across the path. She ran up behind and said: “Please move to the side.”