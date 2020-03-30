Subscribe

Monday’s Letters to the Editor

March 30, 2020, 12:05AM
Pay attention to science

EDITOR: Laura Dilley’s assertion about government restrictions on citizens’ freedoms during the virus outbreak is another wakeup call about the dangers of social media (“Losing our freedom,” Letters, Thursday). In the 1960s, we had Walter Cronkite, and you could take what he reported to the bank. Currently, online “news” about whatever you want to believe in can be found.

I was an electric al engineer but retrained as an emergency physician 35 years ago. I have always believed in the scientific method and abhor the seeming lack of critical thinking in our society today. The science is clear. We will all most likely end up with a COVID-19 infection, and the vast majority of us will be just fine.

Yet it is particularly virulent, and our main problem is sustaining a tsunami of the sick as they recover, if they recover. The only way to do that, given the lack of testing, is to slow transmission, and the only way to do that is sheltering in place.

My son is an anesthesiologist at UC San Francisco. He is putting his own life on the line waiting for the crush of patients, which has already hit New York. Those who refuse to heed the scientific method will put us all in danger.

DR. GERRY LAZZARESCHI

Healdsburg

Delay property taxes

EDITOR: The federal and state governments have postponed income tax payments until July. How about the county doing the same with the upcoming property tax payment? I know many cases of retired people’s property taxes being a substantial amount, and maybe the largest tax payment we make each year. Make it July 10, and give us a break.

REX SCHIMMER

Fulton

Counting cases

EDITOR: The next time President Donald Trump gives himself a 10 for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, consider this:

On Jan. 20, the first case pf COVID-19 was diagnosed in Washington state. On the same day, South Korea reported its first case to the World Health Organization. South Korea is a country of about 51 million people.

On March 27, South Korea reported 91 new cases. On the same day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 17,965 new cases in the United States, surpassing 100,000 total cases, most in the entire world and doubling in three days. The U.S. is a county of about 331 million people.

So, as of Friday, we had more than 197 times the new cases, but only about 6.5 times the population. If you think that adds up to a 10 for a response, I’m guessing you voted for Trump. Next time, do better.

JACK ZIEGLER

Santa Rosa

Overcome the fear

EDITOR: Tobias Young’s Close to Home column was lamentable and yet all too common (“A new companion — doom,” March 22). I understand his fear and wish him well in his mountain retreat.

While he enjoys the crisp mountain air, I hope he might reflect on the career of a journalist named Ernie Pyle. A reporter during World War II, Pyle was embedded with the troops. He suffered the same deprivations, shared their fears and died on the battlefield. He did his job in spite of his fear, because it was important.

President Franklin Roosevelt said it best, “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.” Yes, prudence is a good thing in these times. Allowing our fear to consume us will not help anyone. Am I concerned for my family? Yes. Will I let that fear paralyze me? Hell, no. I have too much to do.

PAUL STAGNOLI

Santa Rosa

Front line workers

EDITOR: Our union represents tens of thousands of workers in supermarkets and drug stores. We are keenly aware of the pressures our members are experiencing as they deal with panicked shoppers and struggle to restock shelves stripped bare of staples like water, soup, rice, cereal, diapers, baby formula and toilet paper.

These workers are heroes on the front lines, doing all they can to ensure that we have access to food, medicine and essential goods. To support them, we call on elected officials and the public to treat food and drug workers as first responders during this health crisis.

In addition, we are vigorously advocating for the safety of our members and the general public. Needed measures include regular breaks so workers can properly clean their hands; hazard compensation; gloves and masks where necessary; first-day sick leave; and shorter business hours to allow adequate store cleanings, restocking and resets.

We thank the public for showing our marketplace heroes the gratitude, kindness and patience they deserve.

JACQUES LOVEALL

President, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 8

Presidential credibility

EDITOR: Listening to President Donald Trump’s reassurances about his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, I find I’m not reassured. For three years now we’ve been handed lies and distortions, self- aggrandizement and mockery of others. I no longer believe anything he says.

If Trump claims that the pandemic will soon be over, I believe we’re in for a long haul. If he claims his administration is doing a “tremendous” job of dealing with the crisis, I figure they’ve been caught with their pants down and are clueless as to how to proceed. Just sayin’.

TIM PERKINS

Sebastopol

Missing nature

EDITOR: I’m sad that a minority of people who don’t take this pandemic seriously have deprived all of us of the parks. We need movement and nature to deal with this.

BARRIE MASON

Santa Rosa

