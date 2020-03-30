Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Pay attention to science

EDITOR: Laura Dilley’s assertion about government restrictions on citizens’ freedoms during the virus outbreak is another wakeup call about the dangers of social media (“Losing our freedom,” Letters, Thursday). In the 1960s, we had Walter Cronkite, and you could take what he reported to the bank. Currently, online “news” about whatever you want to believe in can be found.

I was an electric al engineer but retrained as an emergency physician 35 years ago. I have always believed in the scientific method and abhor the seeming lack of critical thinking in our society today. The science is clear. We will all most likely end up with a COVID-19 infection, and the vast majority of us will be just fine.

Yet it is particularly virulent, and our main problem is sustaining a tsunami of the sick as they recover, if they recover. The only way to do that, given the lack of testing, is to slow transmission, and the only way to do that is sheltering in place.

My son is an anesthesiologist at UC San Francisco. He is putting his own life on the line waiting for the crush of patients, which has already hit New York. Those who refuse to heed the scientific method will put us all in danger.

DR. GERRY LAZZARESCHI

Healdsburg

Delay property taxes

EDITOR: The federal and state governments have postponed income tax payments until July. How about the county doing the same with the upcoming property tax payment? I know many cases of retired people’s property taxes being a substantial amount, and maybe the largest tax payment we make each year. Make it July 10, and give us a break.

REX SCHIMMER

Fulton

Counting cases

EDITOR: The next time President Donald Trump gives himself a 10 for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, consider this:

On Jan. 20, the first case pf COVID-19 was diagnosed in Washington state. On the same day, South Korea reported its first case to the World Health Organization. South Korea is a country of about 51 million people.

On March 27, South Korea reported 91 new cases. On the same day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 17,965 new cases in the United States, surpassing 100,000 total cases, most in the entire world and doubling in three days. The U.S. is a county of about 331 million people.

So, as of Friday, we had more than 197 times the new cases, but only about 6.5 times the population. If you think that adds up to a 10 for a response, I’m guessing you voted for Trump. Next time, do better.

JACK ZIEGLER

Santa Rosa

Overcome the fear

EDITOR: Tobias Young’s Close to Home column was lamentable and yet all too common (“A new companion — doom,” March 22). I understand his fear and wish him well in his mountain retreat.

While he enjoys the crisp mountain air, I hope he might reflect on the career of a journalist named Ernie Pyle. A reporter during World War II, Pyle was embedded with the troops. He suffered the same deprivations, shared their fears and died on the battlefield. He did his job in spite of his fear, because it was important.