Close to Home: A community called to duty

Sooner or later, the novel coronavirus will run its course, and the pandemic will subside. But how well we weather it — as individuals, as families, as a county, as a country — is up to you.

Eighty years and four generations ago, young men and women went to war. The vast majority of them were serving not for their personal interests, not to protect their immediate families, nor even their own communities, but for the sake of society. They fought against genocide. They fought for global stability. And, at tremendous personal cost, they won.

In 2020, we are again being called to duty. And we must again think beyond ourselves and our narrowly defined self-interests to a broader goal: the health and well-being of the entire community.

Luckily for us, this time around we aren’t being called to storm beaches or dodge bullets. What we are being asked to do is simple. We must do our jobs. But our jobs today are different from what they were a week ago.

If you are a member of a vulnerable population — a senior, an immunocompromised resident, someone with an existing medical condition — your job is to protect your own health. You need to self-isolate. Because you are at highest risk for severe complications of COVID-19, you must be a security guard for your own well-being — not only for your own sake, but to avoid overwhelming the local health care system with acute cases.

If you are young and at lower risk of death from COVID-19, your job is to follow shelter-in-place orders. You must remember that you aren’t invincible and that younger people are winding up in the hospital requiring intensive care. In the United States, recent data shows that 38% of hospitalized patients are aged 20 to 54.

If you’re an employer or employee of a nonessential business, your job is to shutter your business, stay home and follow shelter-in-place orders. Take this seriously, and don’t attempt to skirt the rules. This means sacrificing your personal finances to prevent the collapse of our health care system, which would result in preventable deaths of fellow community members.

Critically, government must recognize your sacrifice and provide relief. As we “flatten the curve,” the curve will extend longer, increasing economic impacts. We must take care of those in our community who are financially vulnerable as well as those who are medically vulnerable.

If you work in an essential business, your job is the same as it was a week ago — but now you find yourself on the front lines, keeping our community safe and our society functioning. We are all relying on you so we can fill prescriptions, purchase groceries, receive mail and keep our government running.

While your responsibilities have not changed, your level of responsibility has. Because you are among the few people who will come into regular contact with others, remember that your own health is paramount. If you become ill, don’t go to work. If you miss work due to illness, your community, employer or government must support you so that you can recover without worrying about how to pay the bills.

If you are a parent, you have suddenly become a teacher. (You are probably realizing that teachers really do deserve to be paid more.) In this moment, it’s your job not only to parent your children, not only to teach them the subjects they are missing in school, but also to teach them how to respond to a crisis.