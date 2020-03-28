Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

March 28, 2020, 12:05AM

“I miss my teacher, my friends and my favorite subject: recess.”

JANET KELLY, Occidental

“Don’t ignore me, this is serious. The neighbor kids are playing catch with a roll of toilet paper.”

DAN SCHIEBERL, Sebastopol

“Hey, Mom, I see kids playing outside. Oh wait, they’re zombies.”

MICHAEL FAHEY, Petaluma

“If I knew how to play golf, I could be outside with Dad.”

PETE BLAKE, Sebastopol

“I’m nostalgic for the good old days when all we had to worry about was some E. coli on lettuce.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

