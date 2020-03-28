PD Editorial: Kids need to get missed school days back

Not so long ago, most local school districts planned to wrap up spring vacation this weekend. Now it’s unclear when students will return to their classrooms.

Coronavirus-related school closures in Sonoma County have been extended until at least May 1, and Gov. Gavin Newsom says it’s possible California schools won’t reopen until fall.

At least two states — Kansas and Virginia — already canceled classes for the remainder of the school year because of the pandemic, which topped 100,000 case in the United States on Friday.

Disruptions are nothing new for Sonoma County students, teachers and parents. They experienced extended closures in each of the past four years.

Schools shut their doors for three weeks or more after the North Bay fires in 2017, then again a year later when thick smoke blowing in from the Camp fire in Butte County created unhealthy conditions here.

There were still more closures last fall when PG&E shut off power as a fire-prevention measure, and when the Kincaid fire erupted despite a preemptive power outage.

Educators are mobilizing to roll out lessons during this latest unscheduled break, but K-12 schools have little experience with distance learning. And, as former Tennessee education commissioner Kevin Huffman wrote in the Washington Post, “research shows that even with great planning, a willing audience and lots of effort from teachers well-schooled in distance learning, results for K-12 students are lackluster.”

Students don’t have equal access to online tools or home libraries, and nothing matches instructional time with professional teachers — especially for the youngest students, who will struggle throughout their academic careers if they don’t learn to read at grade level.

State lawmakers have proposed a waiver of Average Daily Attendance requirements for the remainder of the academic year, which would ensure that school districts receive full funding. There’s also a proposal to pay for personal protective equipment and any deep cleaning that’s needed before schools can reopen.

That’s great as far as it goes. But what about the lost school days? Parents and educators are familiar with the “summer slide,” the loss of progress experienced by many students over a 10-week vacation. Now, we could be talking about a five-month break from the classroom.

Students should get the lost days back, even if means holding summer classes or extending the 2020-21 school year.

Schools only recently returned to a 180-day school year in California, ending a five-day reduction enacted to cut costs during the Great Recession. Some experts favor longer school days and school years to prepare students for a 21st century economy, but the immediate priority must be maintaining what we have now.

California needs a well-educated workforce, and children need a complete education to prosper as adults. The state’s looming shortage of college- educated workers is well documented. California can’t afford to let K-12 students fall further behind. The state deserves an “F” on its virus-response report card if students can’t make up their lost school days.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.