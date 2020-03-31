Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Reasons for optimism

EDITOR: I am seeing something great occurring in America, something that hasn’t happened since World War II. The sleeping dragon has woken up.

Ford and other companies are producing ventilators. Masks are being made in the United States, using computer printing, instead of imported them. Hand sanitizer is being made at local distilleries. Truckers and manufacturers are working hard to keep the supply chain moving. Medical companies are pushing against the infection.

We are all doing our part to stop the contagion from spreading by upping sanitation and reducing public contact. One person can spread it to thousands, so by taking it seriously you are saving lives. Be my hero.

Maybe I am wrong, but I think we have become complacent, whiney and downright cranky as a nation. Isn’t it time to stop acting like the kid who didn’t get a cookie? Isn’t it time to lift our faces out of our cellphones and connect? Isn’t it time to take a stand, make a difference and give thanks for what we have?

Just as in World War II, our diversity will win the day. The dragon has had its coffee and is about to roar.

CRAIG KODROS

Sebastopol

Equal Pay Day

EDITOR: March 31 is Equal Pay Day, the day when the typical woman in the U.S. catches up to what a man was paid the previous year. Research shows that women earn on average only 82% of what men earn.

So why would we think about pay equity when we are worried about a pandemic? While no life has been unchanged, the pandemic highlights the nation’s economic inequities. Low-wage and part-time workers are losing jobs; more women hold these kinds of jobs. Retired women have fewer reserves; they likely had lower income during their careers. Women hold a higher portion of student debt; it takes longer to pay off debt with a lower salary.

Even as we work together to move past the current crisis, we can remind our representatives to work to enact robust legislation guaranteeing gender pay equity, paid sick and family leave and student debt relief.

The American Association of University Women, of which I am a member, has been fighting for the economic security of American women and their families for more than 140 years. I encourage readers to write their representatives.

JEAN REED

Petaluma

Contact tracing

EDITOR: Tracing contacts of people with the virus has been difficult. Different things work in different societies. The U.S. is the U.S. Still, many who are infected would self-report if given a website (Google, are you listening?) where they could easily do so, anonymously. People who see a possible exposure (same place/same time) would know they need to self-quarantine. The more self-reporting, the better the data.

NANCY CASE SHAFFER

Glen Ellen

On a war footing

EDITOR: I was impressed with Eugene Robinson’s March 21 column (“We’re all in this together, alone”). He likened the need for all of us to pull together as we confront the coronavirus pandemic to what we did during World War II.

I thought back 75 years and more to my memories of that time in East Los Angeles. My mother saved our kitchen fat so it could be used to make explosives. We had a ration book and used the coupons when we shopped. We also had help, like the man whose truck brought bread for sale, the vegetable man and the man with ice for ice boxes. Once a man drove his car past our house; since he had no tires (like many of us), the noise he made driving on metal rims certainly caught our attention.