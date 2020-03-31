Subscribe

Thumbs down: Rules for thee, not for me

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
March 31, 2020, 12:09AM

Ah, to be Chris Godley. Sonoma County’s emergency services manager, unburdened by a directive to stay home and stay out of public parks as part of an emergency effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus, spent Saturday at the beach with his family.

Godley certainly isn’t the only person to flout the closure of parks and beaches in the North Bay, but because he leads one of the county’s first response agencies, his decision inevitably will make it harder to persuade other people to respect the public health officer’s order. Beaches and parks were closed only after large crowds turned out on the county’s first weekend under shelter orders, with many people ignoring social distancing guidelines.

Godley, to his credit, owned up to his mistake, telling Staff Writer Tyler Silvy, “I own this … any reasoning or justification is going to sound thin.” Thin — like Supervisor David Rabbitt’s suggestion that Godley, or even a busy doctor, ought to be excused because of their tough jobs. Following shelter-in-place rules is tough on everyone, including parents and people who lost their jobs. But the best thing anyone can do to stop the coronavirus is simple: stay home, no matter who you are.

