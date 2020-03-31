Thumbs up: Gratitude for a host of first responders

A variety of essential employees are exempt — during work hours — from shelter-in-place orders. There are, of course, traditional first responders — cops and firefighters and health care workers who we rely on for any emergency. They are doing vital work while potentially exposing themselves to COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by the coronavirus. Reducing their risk is one big reason why the rest of us are supposed to stay home.

With much of the nation hunkering down, there are some people who we usually may not have think of as first responders, but they’re also doing important work under difficult circumstances. We’re talking about the delivery drivers who are resupplying grocery stores or dropping food, staples and, yes, newspapers at our homes. Also, restaurant workers preparing food for takeout and delivery, technicians keeping water and sewer plants running and many others we haven’t thought to mention.

Editorial writers can work from home, but reporters and photographers cannot tell the stories of the pandemic without venturing out to find them. Thumbs up to everyone doing an essential job.

