Thumbs down: A pandemic, a ‘genius’ and a scam

Caveat emptor. For those who unschooled in Latin, it means “let the buyer beware.” It would be nice if people could set those words of wisdom aside during a national crisis. Here’s some free advice: Don’t do it. As the Los Angeles Times reported the other day, you might run into a self-proclaimed “genius entrepreneur” (it’s not who you might think) claiming to have a cure for the coronavirus. His name, according to the FBI, is Kenneth Lawrence Middlebrook.

Middlebrook was arrested and charged with wire fraud after allegedly using social media to offer finder’s fees for steering investors to his vaccine scam. “There’s a particular opportunistic cruelty in seeking to profit based on the fear and helplessness of others,” said Paul Delacourt, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s office in Los Angeles office.

Hoarding and price-gouging seemed bad enough. Well, no Latin needed here: Thumbs down.

